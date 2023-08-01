Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Chicago Pneumatic Compressors Ford Mustang Team Michigan International Speedway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES Out of his three starts at the 2-mile, D-shaped oval in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Gilliland has two fifth-place finishes, with one coming in the No. 38 Ford F-150 for FRM. Now, Gilliland looks to take his past success with him as he returns to Michigan for his second Cup start at the speedway. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY “Michigan is the home of Ford and that’s what is the most important to all the Ford teams when we come to Michigan. We always have a big contingent of Ford leadership at the track and we always want to perform for them.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND “You always want to run well for Ford, but especially at Michigan. This is their home track and Ford has always had a ton of success here. So, it’s important. It means a lot to them and to us. “And I am just as excited to have Chicago Pneumatic Compressors ride with me in Michigan. They are one of our many partners here at Front Row Motorsports and I’m looking forward to representing them. I can’t tell you how important their compressor is at the shop in our paint booth. They keep us running for sure.”