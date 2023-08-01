Ford Going For Ninth Straight Cup Victory at Michigan International Speedway

Kevin Harvick: “I know how much Edsel and everybody at Ford enjoys winning at Michigan, and I know the emphasis that comes from the car and I know that Doug and his group put a lot of emphasis on that and that comes straight from the top because when you go to Michigan you want to be able to take that manufacturer trophy home and put it in your facility until next year. Fortunately, for us, Michigan has just been a racetrack that we’ve had a lot of success at and with the emphasis that Ford has put on that and you add that to what Stewart-Haas Racing does with the race cars, it’s been a track that hasn’t been topped by many other tracks and it comes at an important racetrack for Ford and its brand.”