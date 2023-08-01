Fast and Flavorful: Riviana Foods’ Minute® Rice Is Cooking as Co-primary of No. 47 Kroger Racing Team at Michigan

The No. 47 Kroger Racing team embraces a fast-paced lifestyle, and their Michigan International Speedway co-primary MINUTE® Rice, a brand under the Riviana Foods Inc. umbrella, accommodates their busy schedule. MINUTE Rice offers flavorful and convenient products, like MINUTE Rice Cups, which are packaged in convenient, single-serve BPA free cups and ready in one minute, as well as Instant Rice and Quinoa, which is ready in five minutes and 10 minutes depending on the grain type.



The brand aims to make fans hungry with their paint scheme, as they feature a Fiesta Rice bowl, a fresh and satisfying recipe using MINUTE White Rice Cups, on the sides of DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Kroger Racing Camaro at the two-mile D-shaped speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, August 6.



“Riviana Foods is thrilled to have its MINUTE Rice brand on display for this highly anticipated race,” said Erica Larson, Director of Marketing at Riviana Foods. “Racing fans' love for things fast aligns perfectly with MINUTE Rice's brand, so partnering with the No. 47 Kroger Racing team allows MINUTE Rice to reach new consumers in an exciting and fast-paced way.”



MINUTE Rice is reaching millions of brand loyal NASCAR fans through the Kroger Racing partnership. Also, Kroger Racing’s driver is locked into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and will be receiving increased media attention as the Round of 16 competition prepares to kick off at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 3.



“We felt strong about making the Playoffs, but you never want to count your cards before everyone is finished,” said Stenhouse Jr. “Being locked in, we can really focus on what we have been talking about. That’s executing and taking a car and finishing better than where we should have. That’s what we have got to do in the Playoffs. We’ve got to make sure that we maximize our day, no matter how our car is handling. We’re focused on having a solid day with our No. 47 Kroger® / MINUTE® Camaro at Michigan.”



In 2017, Stenhouse Jr. made a strong case for the championship.



“That year, I had some good runs and made it to the third round,” said Stenhouse Jr. “That was cool. I feel confident in this race team about where we are at, and I feel good about advancing. We have to make sure we execute on the race track, have a fast car and eliminate mistakes. We’ve got to hit our stride these next few races to make sure we go into the Playoffs strong and advance for sure.”



While the countdown is on for the Playoffs, Stenhouse Jr. is aware that there is still more work to be done as he prepares to enter Michigan International Speedway, where his best finish to date is 8th-place.



“Looking back at the two-mile Fontana track (Auto Club Motor Speedway), we were okay, but we were not as good as we hoped to be,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We’ve got some work to do on our two-mile program, and hopefully we learned some things at Pocono (Raceway) that can help us at Michigan.”



Live coverage of the FireKeepers Casino 400 begins at 2:30 PM ET on USA, MRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio.



JTG Racing PR