Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Richmond Raceway & Road America

AJ Allmendinger, No. 10 LeafHome Water Solutions Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger qualified on the pole for the Road America 180 at Road America.

Allmendinger pulled away early, holding a three-second lead over second place by lap two and reported that his No. 10 LeafHome Water Solutions Chevy was too loose. On lap six, Allmendinger fell back to third, telling his team he was having issues stopping when using the brakes. When the competition caution came out on lap 10, Allmendinger sat in third. Under caution, the team made several adjustments to help Allmendinger with the handling of his car. He restarted on the outside of the front row on lap 12 and held second place until lap 16 when he fell to third, reporting the adjustments on the last stop helped but his biggest challenge was still his brakes. Allmendinger went on to finish the opening stage third after the caution came out on lap 20 ending the stage under caution. During the stage break, the team made a big change to the rear brakes in an effort to help Allmendinger for the remainder of the race.

Allmendinger restarted from third on lap 24 and took over second on the restart. The caution came out on lap 25, and Allmendinger told the team that his No. 10 Chevy was already loose on the start. On lap 28, Allmendinger rolled off second and fell to fifth on the restart, telling the team he lacked grip grip. The next caution came out on lap 31 as the No. 10 was running fifth. He restarted from the same position and took over fourth on the restart, going on to finish the second stage fourth.

Allmendinger started the final stage in fourth with nine to go and fell to fifth on the restart. The No. 10 was collected in a spin running in the fifth position with four to go, bringing out the caution. The team came down pit road to repair damage before sending Allmendinger back out to restart 29 th in the first overtime attempt. With two to go, the caution came out, followed by the red flag for oil that covered several turns. Allmendinger restarted 21 st in the second-overtime attempt with three laps to go and went on to finish ninth. "We never quite had the overall speed today to contend for the win. We definitely learned some things to focus on going to Indy, and I’m proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing for working hard to try to maximize everything that we could to get a decent finish out of it today.” - AJ Allmendinger