Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Richmond Raceway & Road America

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
- Justin Haley qualified 28th for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
- Haley made up one spot in the opening 10 laps but fell back to 30th as the No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy began handling free all throughout. By lap 37, Haley radioed that his rear tires were completely gone, and he lacked all rear grip. He went on to finish the stage in 31st.
- During the stage break, Haley pitted for tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment to help the freeness and lack of turn in the No. 31 Chevy. The second stage went green on lap 78. Haley was called to pit road on lap 124 for a scheduled green-flag pit stop where he received four tires and fuel. He radioed to the team he was experiencing bad brake shaking. Haley made his next scheduled green flag stop on lap 176 for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. The stage remained green for its entirety, with Haley finishing 32nd. He radioed to the team he was still experiencing more of the same brake shaking but that the first run of the second stage was better than the second. The team called Haley in for another pit stop for more adjustments for the final stage.
- The final stage went green with 139 laps remaining, and by lap 281, Haley radioed that his No. 31 Chevy was still extremely loose handling. He made a scheduled, green-flag pit stop on lap 288 more tires, fuel and more adjustments to help the freeness of the car. The race continued to stay green, and Haley pitted once again with 62 laps remaining, in need of fresh tires. The first natural caution of the day came out with just 10 laps remaining, allowing Haley to take the “wave around”, gaining one lap back. The field went back to green with three laps remaining. Haley finished 30th.
"Richmond definitely didn’t go the way we had hoped. Our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy lacked rear grip throughout the whole race. I started to get bad brake shaking at the end of the first stage, and it would just shake the wheel out of my hand in the corners. Unfortunately, lack of cautions prevented us from getting laps back, so it was difficult to gain any spots. We will go back to the drawing board and get ready for Michigan."
- Justin Haley