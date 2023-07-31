Burton Finishes 31st at Richmond

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team struggled throughout Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway and wound up 31st at the finish.

Burton started 22nd but was never able to work his way forward. He fell a lap down by the end of the first Stage, a 70-lapper. From that point on, the strategy options were few as the only yellow flag other than for the end of a Stage came with just eight laps left to run.

By the end of a long, hot race on the three-quarter-mile oval, the No. 21 Mustang was three laps behind the leader.

Burton and the DEX Imaging team will have an opportunity to turn more laps on a short track as they participate in a NASCAR test at Richmond on Monday and Tuesday.

Then they will turn the focus to the intermediate-track program and next week’s FireKeepers Casino 400 on the two-mile Michigan International Speedway.

