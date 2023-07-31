RCR NCS Race Recap: Richmond Raceway

“We certainly fought hard on the long runs and had a solid day in the No. 8 X World Wallet Chevrolet at Richmond Raceway. We had a really good day on pit road and a solid effort all around. It was after about lap 50 that we dropped off and fell off, but the first 50 laps, we could hang on and do okay. We short pitted each time and put ourselves in position to have a chance at the end, but the No. 11 car spun the tires a little bit on the restart and automatically got us a row behind. It’s hard to make that back. The No. 22 car also had a strong run and I got pinched lower than letting my car naturally drift out. We were able to battle back and get a third-place finish. It’s the finish we deserved, which is really, really good. I really appreciate the No. 8 Chevy team, X World Wallet, Netspend, Chevrolet, and all of our partners. Thank you to RCR and ECR especially. I ran the heck out of this engine today. I think I spent most of the race in fourth gear, while almost everybody else was in fifth gear. It just helped me the way I was driving and it got us a good, third-place finish. We needed something like this to be solid on the short tracks and to get our momentum heading in the right direction. I’m happy with what we’ve got right here.” -Kyle Busch