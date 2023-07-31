Sunday, Jul 30

RCR NCS Race Recap: Richmond Raceway

RCR NCS Race Recap: Richmond Raceway NK Photography Photo

Strong Showing at Richmond Raceway for Austin Dillon and The Bass Pro Shops Club/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Leads to Top-10 Finish

 

9th

17th

29th

“It was a solid race for us all day today at Richmond Raceway in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Club/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet. We weren’t that great in the beginning, but we didn't give up and just kept tuning on it. We got really good at the end of Stage 2. Once we got the track position we needed, our Chevy just didn’t fire-off like it had earlier in the race. In the middle of the run late in the race, it would really go, but by that time it was too late. I don’t know if the track tightened up for us a little bit as we went. I was really proud of our last last restart. It was a good one. I want to thank all of our partners. Last week was tough – I feel like that should have been two top-10’s in a row, but we’ll take it. We’ve had a rough year all-in-all, but to get a top-10 here at Richmond Raceway means the world. Looking forward to Michigan next week."

 

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and The X World Wallet Chevrolet Team Run Up Front All Day and Finish Third at Richmond Raceway
 

3rd

2nd

5th

“We certainly fought hard on the long runs and had a solid day in the No. 8 X World Wallet Chevrolet at Richmond Raceway. We had a really good day on pit road and a solid effort all around. It was after about lap 50 that we dropped off and fell off, but the first 50 laps, we could hang on and do okay. We short pitted each time and put ourselves in position to have a chance at the end, but the No. 11 car spun the tires a little bit on the restart and automatically got us a row behind. It’s hard to make that back. The No. 22 car also had a strong run and I got pinched lower than letting my car naturally drift out. We were able to battle back and get a third-place finish. It’s the finish we deserved, which is really, really good. I really appreciate the No. 8 Chevy team, X World Wallet, Netspend, Chevrolet, and all of our partners. Thank you to RCR and ECR especially. I ran the heck out of this engine today. I think I spent most of the race in fourth gear, while almost everybody else was in fifth gear. It just helped me the way I was driving and it got us a good, third-place finish. We needed something like this to be solid on the short tracks and to get our momentum heading in the right direction. I’m happy with what we’ve got right here.”

 

 -Kyle Busch

