Brad Keselowski Pit Road Interview - Richmond

Q. Ultimately ending up sixth today, but the lap leader at 102. How do you feel about that? Your teammate won, your car won, but it's not you in Victory Lane.

BRAD KESELOWSKI: Happy for Chris. We are incrementally building. Solid day for both teams here at RFK. I'm happy for everybody that works on these teams, everybody that supports us with Fastenal and Ford, Build Subs.

We led a lot of laps with both cars. Neither car really started up front. Drove through. Great job with the pit crews. A lot to be proud of today.

Of course, I want to win as a driver. Just happy that we're as competitive as we are. We want to keep building and keep being more competitive every week.

Q. Your crew chief said sometimes the changes in progress we're making, you don't always see those, but we are making it. Is this a statement that you guys are legit?

BRAD KESELOWSKI: Yeah, I mean, one win's good. You get three, four, five, then you feel a lot better. It sure beats not having at all there (smiling).

We want to keep going. It is nice to have one car locked in the Playoffs. We need to get both cars locking into the Playoffs. We have a good points gap, but we want wins. This is where we need to be.

Q. Next weekend in Michigan. Is that one you have circled?

BRAD KESELOWSKI: Yeah, Michigan always has been a great track for what that was Roush, then Roush Fenway. Hopefully it will be that way for RFK. We know it's not going to be easy. A lot of competition there. Nice to go in there with a win under your belt.

NASCAR PR