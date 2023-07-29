NCS: Tyler Reddick tops qualifying to start on the pole for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

In what was a hot day in Richmond like what teams will experience tomorrow, Tyler Reddick would best the field with a time of 23.749 at 113.689 mph over four-time Richmond winner Kyle Busch.

This will be the fourth time Reddick will start from the pole and first time in his career starting from the pole in Richmond.

Chesterfield native and latest winner Denny Hamlin lines up in the third place over Chase Elliott who at this moment is out of the playoffs and in need of a win in the next five races with Bubba Wallace rounding out the top-five.

Defending race winner Kevin Harvick who was the fastest in group b qualifying would post an eighth-place time as the last car going out for qualifying.

The spring winner Kyle Larson who tangled last week with Hamlin starts from the 14th spot. Derek Kraus who is subbing today for AJ Allmendinger in practice and qualifying would be the slowest of the 36 cars, Allmendinger, however, will have to go to the rear of the field when gets here tomorrow after starting on the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Road America.

The green flag for the Cook Out 400 is scheduled for 3 p.m. on USA.