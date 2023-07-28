RCR Race Preview: Richmond Raceway / Road America

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 X World Wallet Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Richmond Raceway... Kyle Busch enters this weekend’s Cook Out 400 with six NASCAR Cup Series victories at Richmond Raceway in 35 previous starts - the most by any active driver - and is tied for third on the all-time win list at the track. The driver of the X World Wallet Chevrolet has racked up 18 top-five finishes, which is tied for the most among active drivers. He has 27 top-10s which ranks second among active competitors. Busch has 10 top-10 finishes in the last 11 races at the Virginia short track and his overall average finish at Richmond is 7.22. He has also enjoyed much success at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claiming six wins in 23 starts. The Points Chase... Busch holds the sixth position in the Cup Series Driver Championship Point Standings,102 points behind the leader. If the Playoffs started today, the Las Vegas, Nevada native would be the third seed. All But One... Busch has been running at the finish in all 35 previous Cup Series races at Richmond. In fact, he has completed all but one lap in those events, completing 14,028 of a possible 14,029 laps. Those completed laps equal 10,521 miles – or 21 round trips from Welcome, N.C., to Richmond Raceway. About X World Wallet... Since its founding in 1999, Netspend products have helped millions of consumers nationwide as a pioneer in providing financial services to traditionally underserved consumers. Netspend’s new X World Wallet™, is dedicated to delivering financial empowerment to millions of Americans, leveraging a proprietary payments technology platform that fuels its fintech product innovations. X World Wallet offers consumers a multi-currency account they can use to send, spend, exchange funds, and earn points with everyday purchases. Account holders can use physical card, virtual card, and tap-to-pay options to pay everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted worldwide. Users can send money to other X users instantly, exchange currencies in real time and hold funds in multiple currencies. The X World Wallet™ super app is immediately available for download today to U.S. residents from Apple and Google Play. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: How much did you learn at the first Richmond race earlier this season that will help you when you go back? “I think some of the biggest things that we learned at the first Richmond race earlier this year was what our short track package had that was good what our short track package that was bad. All year has kind of been a struggle at the at the lower downforce, shorter track races. We’re still trying to get to the bottom of all that and figure it out. We know that there is a lot of room for improvement and sometimes little things can mean big improvements. We’ll just keep working at it.” Do you think the combination of higher track temperatures and increased tire wear will make for better racing at Richmond Raceway? “More times than not I would say that the higher track temperature and increased tire wear does make for better racing anywhere because it allows you to save your stuff at times compared to other drivers and not have to run as hard and that will reward you in the long run. But it doesn’t always equate to that. You just have to play it by ear as the race goes along. Typically, when you get increased tire wear, that allows you to move around on the racetrack and get higher on the racetrack as the day goes.” Do you miss the night races at Richmond Raceway? Is that something that you’d like to see back on the schedule? “I really loved the night races at Richmond. I definitely feel like at least one of them can be a night race on the schedule. It’s hot during the day, but also being a Saturday night race always lends itself to putting on a good race and having the day off on Sunday is nice when you’re able to be home and chill out.”