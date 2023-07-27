Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Richmond

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his short-track success in 2023: "All of our wins this year have been on short tracks: Richmond, Martinsville and North Wilkesboro. We were good at Loudon, even compared to our teammates. Honestly, we have been pretty good everywhere this year. Especially early on in the year, we were really good on 1.5-mile tracks, intermediate tracks and superspeedways even. I’ve been up front, but crash or whatever. I’m excited about going to Richmond this weekend and going back to a track that we won at earlier this year. As the season progresses, setups change and the weather is going to be different than it was earlier this year. It’s not going to be the same, but I’m confident because we have been good on all the short tracks."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on competing at Richmond Raceway: "We are planning to try to respect the track as much as we possibly can. This place is so difficult. We were very fortunate to have a great race car and race overall in the spring. It’s certainly been a tough place for us in the past and we know that so we are trying to have a healthy amount of respect to make sure we do the right things and study ourselves right. We won’t rest on our laurels of a great race in the spring or be lazy about our approach. We will certainly look at everything that we can or need to from the spring race and make any adjustments that we see needed. Kyle was pretty happy with the car, but we can always be better. Hopefully we can execute a very solid race and be in the top 10 by the end of it and have a shot (to win)."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Richmond: "When I think of Richmond, the surface and the age of the asphalt comes to mind first – just how that has changed the races over the last few years. You've had a lot of strategy options because there's so much (tire) falloff because the asphalt's so old. You end up having guys two-stopping stages and being able to make up enough time with their fresh tires as opposed to only making one trip down pit road. So I just think about the surface being aged and how that's impacted strategies."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on Richmond: "Richmond is actually one of my favorite tracks. I like the fact that it always has different lanes and, if your car drives good, you usually can make some progress. There are a lot of pit stops, and tires really matter there. All of those things make it a lot of fun, and the strategy can be super creative, which can help you a lot. It's a super finicky track. You either hit it or you don't. There doesn't seem to be any in between. This weekend it’s going to be hot and slick for sure, so that'll add another element. Usually when it's that way, it really spreads out and the lanes get really wide, so that makes it interesting, too. I’m looking forward to going up there."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Richmond Raceway: "I’m excited to get back to Richmond this weekend. We ran well there in the spring and didn’t get the result we deserved. Hopefully we can redeem that this weekend. It’s going to be a hot one, though, and that’s going to play a factor. Not only from how the car handles and grip levels but also from a heat inside the car aspect. The heat will probably be the biggest thing that all of us will have to manage throughout the weekend."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what differences there are from the spring to the summer race at Richmond: "We were pretty good at Richmond earlier this year, but this race will be vastly different. It's going to be really hot and a day race. The biggest thing is that the balance is going to change. It will be looser off the corners and tighter in the middle. You’re going to have to get the grip to improve and try to get your car to do better things at slower speeds. It's still a short track, and it's still worn out. The basics should all still be the same. You’re just going to want to add some more grip, especially when you’ll be going about a half-second slower compared to the spring. So that’s what we will focus on."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on Richmond Raceway: "I think it’s a good track for us. We won there in 2021, and since then I feel like it has been one of my better tracks. I used to not like going there but that’s changed, obviously. We have good notes for when we go there, and we had a great car in the spring, so we expect to have success this weekend and be able to contend for a win. This team is really focused on getting into the playoffs, and I think this weekend is a place we all have circled as a track that can be good for us."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his approach to Richmond: "This weekend is another chance for us to perform the way we should. The last two weeks have been frustrating because the result we have isn’t reflective of the way we have ran during the race. We had a good race in Richmond in the spring so we know what we need to run well. It just comes back to the same thing I have preached all season. We need to focus on the details, get the little things right and capitalize on others' mistakes. There is no reason we can't go run in the top 10 all day and have a shot to win this Sunday."