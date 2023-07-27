NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race Heats up at Richmond Raceway This Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race continues to heat up at Richmond Raceway with the Cook Out 400 this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Countdown to Green pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on the network. Post-race coverage gets underway immediately following the checkered flag at 6:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., hosts the NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with Countdown to Green pre-race coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Cup Series practice and qualifying at Richmond Raceway takes place Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, while Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Road America will be presented tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

With five races remaining in the regular season, Martin Truex Jr. leads the Cup Series Playoffs points standings followed by William Byron and Kyle Busch. Kyle Larson won the Cup Series race at Richmond earlier this season in April.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup Series race this Sunday from Richmond Raceway with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters.

Earnhardt Jr. is a three-time winner at Richmond Raceway, earning victories in 2000, 2004 and 2006. Burton also earned a victory at the short track in 1998.

Burns, Burton and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett will call Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Road America with Kevin Lee and Matt Yocum providing reports from pit road.

Last Sunday’s Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway averaged a TAD of 2.834 million viewers, up 8% vs. last year’s race (2.623 million) to rank as NBC Sports’ most-watched Cup Series race on cable since 2019 (Michigan, NBCSN, 2.929 million) and the most-watched NASCAR Cup Series race on any cable network in more than two years (Darlington, FS1, 3.149 million). Click here for more details.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Post-race coverage will stream live on Peacock following all Cup Series races this season. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Rick Allen , Dave Burns

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte , Dale Jarrett

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Dillon Welch, Kevin Lee, Matt Yocum

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., July 28 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying at Road America USA Network 5 p.m. Sat., July 29 NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying at Richmond USA Network 12:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America NBC, Peacock 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., July 30 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond USA Network 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race at Richmond USA Network, Peacock 6:30 p.m.

WORLD SUPERBIKE

The 2023 World Superbike season continues with the Acerbis Czech Round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. Reigning champion and points leader Alvaro Bautista heads into the weekend with three chances to set a new single-season wins record with 18 victories. Catch all the racing action live at WSBK.TV.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

The latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download features former NASCAR driver and 10-time Cup Series winner Donnie Allison today at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

