21 Team Hoping To Build on Pocono Finish at Richmond

Fresh off a top-10 finish on Sunday at Pocono Raceway, Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are hoping to keep things rolling along this weekend in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

At Pocono, Burton and the DEX Imaging team rallied from a 26th-place start to finish eighth in the HighPoint.com 400.

“Last weekend in Pocono was a great result for everyone on the DEX Ford Mustang team,” said crew chief Brian Wilson. “Personally, I’ve always enjoyed the strategy opportunities that Pocono provides, but there’s no guarantee those plays work out.



“I’m proud of our team for putting ourselves in positions where the strategy could work out, as well as continuing to work on the balance of the car. That ensured we had the speed to hold on to any track position gains we made.

“It was also exciting to see Harrison execute some great restarts at the end to pick up several more spots and secure a top-10 finish.”

Now the attention turns to the three-quarter-mile oval at Richmond, Va., where the Cup Series will make its second appearance of the season.

“Heading into any race in Virginia will have the Wood Brothers team excited,” Wilson said of his No. 21 team which has its roots in Stuart, Va. “In the April race we were able to get a top-20 finish. At Loudon, which has always had similar setups to Richmond, we raced in the top 15 and had lap time ranks that matched the running position.

“It was an obvious gain in competitiveness. We’ll try to improve on that setup direction to give Harrison the car he needs to continue our progress.”

Practice for the Cook Out 400 is set for Saturday at 12:35 p.m. Eastern Time and will be followed immediately by single-car qualifying.

Sunday’s 400-lap, 300-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 3 p.m. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 70 and 230. TV coverage for the weekend will be provided by USA Network.

WBR PR