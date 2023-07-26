LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ Names Cal Wells III as Chief Executive Officer

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owners Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson today announced the appointment of Calvin “Cal” Wells III as the club’s Chief Executive Officer. Wells brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the motorsports industry to the Statesville, N.C.- based team.

Wells, 68, started his professional career by founding Precision Preparation, Inc. (PPI) in 1979. His relationship with car manufacturer Toyota began in 1982. Over the next 25 years, PPI dominated the off-road circuit, fielded multiple cars in open-wheel racing, and won at the highest level in the NASCAR Cup Series. After PPI, Wells successfully led the corporate restructuring of Michael Waltrip Racing as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President until 2011. He then started LNGA Consulting, offering his vast knowledge and experience in building businesses in motorsports, aviation, and security assisting clients with business development.

Gallagher has an eye for ability, as he tabbed NASCAR’s new generation of talent - Erik Jones and Noah Gragson - to pilot the team’s two full-time Cup Series entries. He is also a successful entrepreneur and is currently the Chairman of Allegiant Travel Company and the Chair of the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Committee in Las Vegas.

“Cal’s start with LEGACY M.C. is the start of a new era,” said Gallagher. “With the addition of Cal, we have the right people in place. He has more than 40 years of experience in racing and his senior management experience will shine through immediately. We have had a season of many changes starting with Jimmie partnering with the team and the re-branding of our team, so the addition of Cal is the ‘icing on the cake’ for us right now.”

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and team co-owner Johnson was recently named as a nominee for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024, an appointment that will be determined by vote on Aug. 2 in Charlotte, N.C.

"I’ve known Cal for my entire career, and we are delighted to welcome him to the club. His impressive background and deep understanding of the industry - on both the racing and business side - make him the perfect fit for this role," said Johnson. "Under Cal's guidance, we are confident his leadership will take us to the next level during many upcoming transitions of the manufacturer change as well as continuing to build our brand.”

"I am truly honored and excited to be part of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB," said Wells. "Together, we will build on the strong foundation and accomplishments of the past, while driving forward with renewed focus and collaboration. The future performance of all facets of this club will be something we will all be proud of for years to come. It’s going to be something special.”

Wells has been consulting with LEGACY M.C. recently and will assume his newly named role within the club immediately.

LMC PR