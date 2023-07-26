Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway & Road America

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has made 25 NCS starts at Richmond Raceway and has led one lap and earned three top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led seven laps and earned one top five, four top 10 and seven top-15 finishes. "In the NextGen car, Richmond has probably been our worst racetrack and a place we still need to figure out. Our short track program has been getting better, and with what we are learning, we should go there and hopefully have a better race. Where that puts us at the end of the day, I’m not sure. Of the tracks left in the regular season, Richmond is definitely the one we have circled that we need to improve at. If we do that, I think that will give us confidence for the rest of them and have a shot to make the playoffs." - AJ Allmendinger on Richmond Raceway