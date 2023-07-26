Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway & Road America

|
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro
- Chandler Smith will make his first NXS start at Road America in the Henry 180.
- Smith currently sits fifth in the 2023 NXS standings with one win, five top-five and eight top-10 finishes.
"Road America is a challenging track, not only for its length, but its elevation changes throughout. You've really got to get a good exit on the last corner, for example, because there's a huge climb to the line that can punish you if you don't have good momentum out of turn 14. The carousel is going to be an important corner to get right every single time, not just for the speed you need to carry through the kink down towards turn 12, but to keep it out of the grass on the outside. Our goal is to stay out of trouble and bring home a solid result."
- Chandler Smith on Road America