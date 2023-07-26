LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Richmond Raceway II

-About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts a nd like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

Pocono Recap: Noah Gragson qualified in the 32nd position at Pocono Raceway. He raced his way into the top-15 as the team fought a tight racecar throughout most of the 400-mile event. Gragson felt the team made progress throughout the race and thought a top-20 was in the cards. A late race restart shuffled Gragson to 22nd where he ultimately finished the race under caution.

Xfinity Success at Richmond: Gragson has seven starts in the Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway. He has accomplished three top-five and five top-10 finishes. Most notably, Gragson's 2021 win on Sept. 11 brought forth a special celebration. Gragson was only three years old when the attacks of September 11th took place. In honor to celebrate his victory he wrapped himself in the American Flag and climbed the fronstretch fence with his team, saluting the fans and those who have served.

Luke at Richmond: Crew chief Luke Lambert has 18 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series with five different drivers. He has earned two top five and five top-10 finishes throughout his career. Lambert has three starts in the Xfinity Series resulting in one top-10 finish with Elliott Sadler.

Meet NG: Fans can meet Noah Gragson this weekend on Sunday, July 30 at Richmond starting at 11:30 am local time as he is signing autographs at the LEGACY M.C. trackside merchandise rig in the Midway. He will also be at the Chevy Racing Experience in the midway for a question and answer session at 12:15pm.

TESTING: Gragson will be the LEGACY M.C. driver to participate in the two-day test NASCAR Cup Series on Monday, July 31 and Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Fan Vote: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner Jimmie Johnson was selected as a nominee for the 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class. The vote will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 2 when a 61-person panel will meet to select next year's inductees. The 62nd vote goes to winners of a NASCAR.com Fan Vote (www.nascar.com/halloffame). The fan vote is currently open and will close on July 30 at 12:00 a.m. ET.

Quoting Noah: "Richmond was a great track for me in Xfinity and we had a crash there in the spring so we didn't get to finish the race. Going to tracks for the second time this season will be helpful as we have notes from the previous races. Hopefully last week's finish in Pocono, and not having any in-race issues, will carry over to this weekend and a solid outcome."