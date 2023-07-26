LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Richmond Raceway II

|
Richmond Raceway Stats
-NCS Starts: 12; Best start: 5th; Best finish: 6th (2017); Top 10s: 1
-NXS Starts: 4; Best start: 1st (Spring 2016); Best finish: 2nd (Fall 2016); Top 5s: 3; Top 10s: 3
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats
-Starts: 21; Best start: 8th; Best finish: 6th; Top-10's: 4; Laps led: 17; Points position: 28th
Pocono in the Rearview: Jones started 24th at Pocono and quickly took the United States Air Force Chevrolet to the front, earning stage points at the conclusion of Stage 1 by finishing in the 10th position. After a strategic call from crew chief Dave Elenz, the No. 43 team went into fuel strategy mode. Jones ran as high as third during the 400-mile event, finishing ninth, collecting his fourth top-10 finish of the season.
The No. 43 LEGACY at Richmond: Having a NASCAR Hall of Fame predecessor like Richard Petty in the No. 43 car has been inspiring for Jones. “The King” had 61 starts at Richmond compiling 13 wins, 34 top-five, and 41 top-10 finishes. Petty has eight poles and an all-time high record 5,136 laps led at the 0.75-mile asphalt track.
Xfinity Series at Richmond: Jones has an excellent track record at Richmond in the Xfinity Series. In his four entries, Jones has an average start of 3.8 and an average finish of 11.3. Jones has finished outside of the top-five just once after being collected in a wreck in 2016, where he started on the pole and led for 17 laps.
Best So Far: Jones' best run in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway came in 2017. After starting in the 10th position he ran in the top-10 throughout the majority of the race. He finished Stage 1 in seventh; Stage 2 in third; and his race finish was sixth.
Dave at Richmond: Dave Elenz has a solid record at Richmond in the Xfinity Series coaching seven different drivers. Elenz has two wins – one each with Noah Gragson and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. at JR Motorsports. Additionally, his drivers have a record of three top-five and nine top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 6.9 and an average finishing position of 10.2.
Quoting Erik Jones: "Richmond has been okay, kind of an up and down place, but the overall track itself is just like that for everyone. You’re either going to hit on it well, but if you are a little bit off, it seems like you’re way off. I thought we had some work to do there from the spring, I think we have some different ideas and different things that can help us out. We have had some solid speed there at times in the NextGen cars, we just haven’t been able to put it together. I am hoping this is the one where we can do that and put it all together. Looking back on my career there have been some races where I feel like we were running well there, and I know the feeling that I had. So, I am just trying to get back to that and put it all together to have a good one at Richmond."
LMC PR