Ty Gibbs / No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry TRD Preview -- Cook Out 400

No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

FIRST SEASON: Ty Gibbs is competing in his first full NASCAR Cup Series season driving the No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry TRD.

2023: Gibbs is 19 th in the NASCAR point standings and has scored one top-five finish (Pocono) and six top-10 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the Chicago Street Circuit and Pocono.

RICHMOND: Gibbs has only two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway with the first being in August 2022 when he started 14 th but experienced engine issues and finished 36 th . In the spring of 2023, he started 14 th and finished ninth. He has two Xfinity Series starts including a win after starting on the pole in April 2022.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2023 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 37 Xfinity Series wins. He was also the crew chief of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Gibbs. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT RICHMOND: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 163 total starts at Richmond in Cup competition with 18 wins, 58 top-five and 95 top-10 finishes. The team has led 6.072 laps. The 18 wins are the most for the team at any track.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond is scheduled for 3 pm EDT on Sunday, July 30 and will be broadcast on USA, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 He Gets Us Toyota Camry TRD

“We had a really good run last week and I hope we can keep the momentum going this week at Richmond. I like the track and hopefully we can run well. Our team is performing really well and it’s great to have He Gets Us on board our Toyota Camry TRD.”

TRD PR