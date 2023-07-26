Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Richmond 2 Advance

Ever wanted to take the family hot rod out for some laps around a NASCAR track?

You’ll have the opportunity Wednesday night at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

For just a $20 donation, you can make five laps in your personal car on the same track where Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain will drive his No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet in Sunday’s 400-lap NASCAR Cup Series race.

It’s all part of the track and Worldwide Express’s Track Laps for Charity event to benefit UMFS, a non-profit that provides programs to support children, teens and parents as they work to overcome challenges. To kick off the 6-8 p.m. event on Wednesday, Worldwide Express’ longtime Richmond-based carrier partner, Estes, will take a tractor-trailer for a spin around the track.

There is a catch though.

While Chastain expects to qualify around 120 mph on Saturday – you’ll only be able to go 55 mph in the family car.

“You will see how close those walls look when you come off the corners at Richmond even in your family car,” said Chastain. “I hope they don’t have to throw any caution flags Wednesday night.”

If you are looking for a little less thrilling entertainment at the race track this weekend then visit the Worldwide Express display in the midway featuring driver appearances by Trackhouse Racing and Niece Motorsports drivers.

Worldwide Express is the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Saturday - the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation. The company will also honor its 75 plus integral carrier partners during the entire Richmond race weekend.

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains.

There’s work to be done in Richmond for Chastain who seeks his second victory of the 2022 Cup Series season.

A win will earn him the crucial bonus points that will help him advance through the three rounds of NASCAR's 10-race playoff that begins Sept. 3 in Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The remaining four drivers left after the three rounds advance to the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5. Last year, Chastain finished second in the Championship standings to Joey Logano.

He should be a contender Sunday. The 30-year-old Alva, Fla., native led 16 laps at the Richmond spring race earlier this year and finished third.

USA Network will broadcast Sunday's Richmond race at 3 p.m. EDT.

Trackhouse Racing PR