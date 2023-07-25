Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Stage Front Ford Mustang Team Richmond Raceway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: Coming off a 19th-place finish at the Pocono Raceway, McDowell and the No. 34 team head back to the Richmond, Virginia short track looking to best their April sixth-place finish. McDowell and team have shown major improvements in their short track program from last year and look to continue their efforts as the playoffs move closer. McDowell is 16th in championship points with just five weeks to go before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He is 17 points above the playoff cut line. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON: “We just have a totally different attitude towards the short tracks this year. We’ve made a lot of great gains and it has shown. I think we need a little more speed, but I think we can compete in the top-10 again and have a good day. Right now, every lap is important. DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL: “It’s coming down to every little thing. It all matters. Every lap, every adjustment, every pit stop. It’s so close and so competitive that you’re just on this fine line each weekend. You have to execute to the best of your ability. We’ve been fortunate to do that a lot this season and we need to do it again. “It’s great to have Stage Front VIP back with us and meet the people who are making the most of the experience. It’s a cool program and it’s been fun to be a part of.”