Goodyear Fast Facts -- Richmond / Road America

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 22 – 400 laps / 300 miles

Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile oval) – Richmond, Va.

Fast Facts for July 29-30, 2023



Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials



Set limits: Cup – 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race

(8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)



Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5124; Right-side -- D-5126



Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.); Right-side -- 2,276 mm (89.61 in.)



Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 12 psi; Left Rear -- 12 psi;

Right Front -- 30 psi; Right Rear -- 26 psi



Storyline – Tires and teams on display at high-wear Richmond: Richmond Raceway has become one of the most reliable high tire wear race tracks on the NASCAR Cup circuit. That means that drivers who are good at managing their tires by being easier on them early in a run will gain track position toward the end of that run. High wear tracks also mean four-tire stops throughout the race, meaning that pit crews will be busy. With nine sets of tires for the 400 lap (300-mile) race, teams can go an average of 44 laps on each set if they use all their tires. The tire set-up Cup teams are running is one of the more popular in the Goodyear lineup. This race will be the fourth Cup race on this particular tire combination this season and the 10th since the beginning of 2022.

“Richmond is a high wear track, and that means several things for this week’s Cup race,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “First off, high wear means the track will take rubber and drivers will then look around for fresh asphalt and create multiple racing lines. Secondly, tire management will come into play, and drivers can impact the car’s speed over the course of a run. Lastly, when we run on high wear tracks, teams take four tires at almost every opportunity, making pit strategy and the pit crews an important part of the race and emphasizing the team element of the sport. All that leads to a lot of track position battles and great racing for the fans.”



Notes – Cup cars return to Richmond on spring tire set-up: Being on the 18-inch bead diameter tire, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Craftsman Truck Series at Richmond this weekend . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires Cup teams ran at Richmond in April, as well as twice last season . . . they have also run this tire set-up at Phoenix, Gateway and North Wilkesboro this season . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2023.



Wet Weather Tires – Goodyear to bring wet weather tires to short track Richmond: Goodyear will bring its 18-inch wet weather radial tires to Richmond for the NASCAR Cup cars, should NASCAR determine that conditions warrant . . . Cup teams will have a maximum of 4 sets of wet weather tires for the event . . . Cup teams last ran a wet weather tire in competition on the Chicago street course earlier this month . . . they have run in the wet on a short track this season – at the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro in May . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.



NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series -- Race No. 16 -- 250 laps / 187.5 miles

Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile oval) – Richmond, Va.

Fast Facts for July 29, 2023



Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials



Set limits: Truck: 5 sets for the event



Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6114; Right-side -- D-6116



Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,218 mm (87.32 in.); Right-side -- 2,244 mm (88.35 in.)



Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 12 psi; Left Rear -- 12 psi;

Right Front -- 30 psi; Right Rear -- 27 psi



Notes – Truck teams return to Richmond on 2022 tire set-up: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Richmond this weekend . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires these teams ran at Richmond last season . . . they have run this tire set-up at North Wilkesboro and Gateway this season . . . they will also run this set-up at Indianapolis Raceway Park, Milwaukee and Phoenix in this year’s playoffs . . . as on most NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, Truck teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Richmond.



Wet Weather Tires – Goodyear to bring wet weather tires to short track Richmond: Goodyear will bring its 15-inch wet weather radial tires to Richmond for the Craftsman Trucks, should NASCAR determine that conditions warrant . . . Truck teams will have a maximum of 3 sets of wet weather tires for the event . . . the Trucks have run this wet weather tire in competition at both the Martinsville and North Wilkesboro short tracks this season . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.



NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 19 – 45 laps / 182.16 miles

Road America (4.048-mile road course) – Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Fast Facts for July 28-29, 2023



Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Road Course Radials



Set limits: Xfinity: 6 sets for the event



Tire Code: D-6122 (same on all four tire positions)



Tire Circumference: 2,240 mm (88.19 in.)



Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 20 psi;

Left Rear -- 17 psi; Right Rear -- 17 psi



Notes – Xfinity teams on standard road course tire at Road America: NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will run the same tire on all four positions at Road America . . . this is the same tire that Xfinity teams have run on all road courses since the beginning of the 2022 season, including at COTA, Portland, Sonoma and Chicago already this season . . . as on all NASCAR road courses, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Road America.



Wet Weather Tires – White-lettered tires on hand: Goodyear will bring its 15-inch wet weather radials to Road America for use by Xfinity Series teams, should NASCAR decide that conditions warrant . . . teams will have 5 sets of wets available for the event, with a maximum of 4 sets for the race . . . Xfinity teams last ran in wet conditions on the Chicago street course earlier this month . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.



