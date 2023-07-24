Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Pocono Raceway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Chandler Smith qualified 16th for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.

Smith made up five positions in the first three laps before dropping back to 12th on lap 11. He told the No. 16 crew that the car felt good through turns one and two, but was snug when applying the throttle on the exit of turn three. Smith took over 11th with five laps to go where he finished the opening stage.

The No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevy came down pit road for a track bar adjustment, fuel and four tires at the stage-break pit stop. Smith restarted sixth on the outside line when the green came back out on lap 26. He moved up to ninth on lap 28 but fell back to 10th where he finished the second stage.

Under the second stage caution, the team came down pit road for four tires and fuel. Smith restarted the final stage in 15th on lap 46, but a multi-car wreck brought out another caution. The green flag flew next on lap 51. Smith fought his way to sixth just one lap later but fell to eighth two laps later. After taking sixth back on lap 56, Smith came down pit lane for fuel only. The No. 16 cycled to 33rd on an alternate pit stop strategy. As green flag stops continued, Smith continued to move up in the field. With 11 laps to go, Smith made it up to 10 th when the yellow flag flew again. Crew chief, Bruce Schlicker, called Smith to pit road for four fresh tires and a splash of fuel, putting him 10th on the restart with six laps to go. Smith lost six positions on the restart and sat 16th when the final caution flew with four to go in the race, setting up NASCAR Overtime. Smith restarted 16 th and made contact with the No. 7 resulting in a 20th-place finish at Pocono Raceway. "This was a rough day from the very beginning. I felt like we had a car that could improve as the race went on, but we were struggling to get it right on the exit of turn three and weren't catching many breaks. We got caught up in other people’s problems eventually and limped home because of it. Regardless, I’m happy for both the No. 10 and No. 11 teams for their finishes. Even if we can’t get a top five week-in and week-out, it’s nice to see the hard work of the men and women back at the Kaulig Racing shop pay off.” - Chandler Smith