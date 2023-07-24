Monday, Jul 24

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Jul 23 20
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Pocono Raceway NK Photography Photo

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 32ND

FINISH: 22ND

POINTS: 33RD

Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: "Decent day for our No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevy team. Just lost too much on pit road and didn’t make adjustments there at the end. It’s a step in the right direction, but we just need to be better. We we don’t have a mark on the car - clean race. We just need to be better.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 US Air Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 24TH

FINISH: 9TH

POINTS: 28TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “It was a good day for the No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevy. I thought we had some good speed. We capitalized a lot on strategy and some opportunities to get up to the top there at the end. We had some restarts go our way and were happy it played out for us. It was a good day and hope to keep improving. Obviously, we wish we were fighting for that playoff spot – we’re in a must-win. But we need some more speed to get into a winning position on tracks like this. Daytona (International Speedway) is obviously going to be an opportunity, but we need another step going to a place like Michigan (International Speedway) coming up to contend for wins. We made big gains – we went from a 25th place team to a top-12 team, I’d say, right now. Just hope we can find a way to take that next step.”

LMC PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Denny Hamlin Wins HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway Hamlin wins record seventh at Pocono Raceway in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.