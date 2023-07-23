Transcript: Kyle Larson Pit Road - Pocono Raceway

Q. We saw that aggressive racing between the 11 and you. Assess what happened. Was there somebody in the right and somebody in the wrong?

KYLE LARSON: Well, first off, just really proud of my team. They did get us in position to race for a win. We got spun early and the car wasn't the same after that. They played the strategy really well to get us up there.

Just unfortunate. I've been cost a lot of good finishes by him throughout my career. I know he says I race a certain way. I don't think I've ever had to apologize to him about anything. Not that he's going to say sorry after this. It is what it is.

Whatever, just move on, move on, try to go -- I don't even know where we're at next week. Richmond I think. I guess we won earlier this year. Try to get a run in there.

Thanks to the crowd here in Pennsylvania. I got a lot of support here in PA.

Q. You and Denny are friends off the racetrack. Do you have an inclination to reach out to him or wait and see?

KYLE LARSON: No, I mean, it is what it is. Yeah, we're friends. Yes, this makes things shitty and awkward. You know, whatever.

He's always right. All the buddies know Denny's always right. I'm sure he was in the right there, as well. It is what it is. I'm not going to let it tarnish our friendship on track, but I am pissed. I feel like I should be pissed.

I'm sure tune in to 'Actions Detrimental'. He'll have a long clip on.

Q. Do you race him differently on track then?

KYLE LARSON: At this point I think I have to. Like I said, I've never had to apologize to him about anything, anything I've done on the racetrack. I can count four or five times where he's had to reach out to me, Oh, man, I'm sorry I put you in a bad spot there.

Eventually, likes he says, you have to start racing people a certain way to get the respect back. I mean, he pulled the same move on Ross last year. Ross probably deserved it, right, with all the stuff he's done to Denny in his career.

Again, I haven't done that to Denny. So I don't think I deserve to be run into before I ever got to the wall. So just it is what it is. I'm going to go race a sprint car on Tuesday night. I'm going to forget about it here in a few hours. That's the best medicine for a tough result.

So look forward to getting in the 57 sprint car on Tuesday in Grandview, move on to Richmond.

NASCAR PR