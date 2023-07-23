Transcript: Denny Hamlin Frontstretch - Pocono Raceway

Q. Denny, the talk will be about the move with Kyle Larson. Did he have a right to be mad at you?

DENNY HAMLIN: Both guys wrecked themselves. There was a lane. He missed the corner first, and evidently he didn't have his right-side tires clean. When he gassed up, he just kept going again.

You know, you have an option in those positions to either hold it wide open and hit the fence or lift and race it out. Those are the choices they made. I didn't hit either one of 'em. Didn't touch 'em.

Q. Win number 50, what does it mean to do it here, with all the boos from the fans at one of your favorite places?

DENNY HAMLIN: I love it. I love it. They can boo my rock out here in a few years.

Q. How improbable at times did this win seem to you?

DENNY HAMLIN: Well, I thought we had the best car honestly. We had the best car. The strategy worked out well. Chris just kept getting me more towards the front. This Mavis Tires & Brakes car was just really fast from the get-go in practice. Just really happy that winning these races that we should win.

