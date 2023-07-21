RCR Race Preview: Pocono Raceway

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Pocono Raceway… Kyle Busch will be making his 36th NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend at Pocono Raceway. Busch has four wins at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania speedway (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021), the second-most among active drivers. The driver of the Lenovo Chevrolet won three times in four races from 2017 through 2019 and led 218 laps (545 miles) in the process. His first win in 2017 came in dominating fashion, where he also won the pole and led the most laps (74 of 160). In 2022, Busch started second and led 63 of 160 laps before a post-race penalty negated his strong finish. The Las Vegas, Nev., native enters this weekend with 11 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes in 35 Pocono starts. He has two wins in five NASCAR Truck Series races at Pocono and plus one victory in two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the Long Pond, Pa., facility. Starting Up Front at the Tricky Triangle… Busch leads all active Cup Series drivers will four pole positions at Pocono Raceway (2010, 2015, and both races in 2017). The Points Chase… Busch enters Pocono fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver Standings, 74 points behind the leader. The driver of the Lenovo Chevrolet is the third seed in the Playoffs. Welcome, Lenovo… Lenovo’s story has always been about shaping computing intelligence to create a better world. With the world’s widest portfolio of technology products, we deliver our vision of Smarter Technology for All through products, solutions, software, and services that individuals, communities, businesses, and entire populations need to fulfill their potential. We serve more than 180 markets, and we own the majority of our facilities, giving us unrivaled scale, efficiency, and control of our supply chain. Our global manufacturing allows tailored offerings to regional markets and includes more than 30 manufacturing facilities, including in-house, joint venture, original design manufacturer, and contract manufacturer sites in Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico, and the USA. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: Your first win at Pocono didn’t come until 2017, but then you ripped off three wins in four races. Did something just click for you? “Around the 2014 timeframe, Pocono really started to click and we really started to get our program straightened out and better there for what I like and for what I need to be able to be fast. That was with Dave Rogers and then we went into 2015 with Adam Stevens and kind of evolved on what we were doing and how our setup was and things just clicked. We probably should have won four more races from 2015 all the way through last year. We’ve had some really, really strong runs at Pocono. I’ve come to enjoy the track and be fast there and that always makes things fun.” Do you think there is one area of the track that’s most important at Pocono? “Everything is important at Pocono. There’s just so much time there that can be gained because the track is so big that if you mess up in Turn 1 that can be a huge hit all the way down the back straightaway or if you mess up in Turn 3, that can be costly with the length of how long the front straightway is. You definitely want to be good everywhere and make the most of your day.” How important is it to manage the restarts because cars can go three and four-wide into Turn 1? “Restarts are tough at Pocono just because it’s so hard for the spotters to see and the cars are pretty equal. Guys pulling out of line and getting runs on you or laying back on the restart zone in order to be able to manipulate it to make a run at you to get alongside of you before getting to Turn 1. That’s always difficult. You’re always trying to play protector and kind of block the guys behind you making those moves. You’ve always got to be looking out front trying to make the moves yourself, but then also looking out back and trying to watch those moves being made on you. You’ve got to stay on top of all that. Restarts are kind of tricky and it doesn’t just relate to down the front straightaway and Turn 1. It’s also off Turn 2 and into Turn 3. I feel like that’s where a lot of action kind of happens, too, because it really narrows up in Turn 2 and the track is really rough over there. You really don’t want to be going through there side-by-side and take a chance to being next to someone.”