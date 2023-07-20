Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Pocono

EYE ON THE PRIZE: With six races left in the regular season, William Byron is second in the NASCAR Cup Series driver points standings, just 17 markers behind the leader. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is looking for his first Cup Series regular-season championship and the extra 15 playoff points that come with it. To this point, Byron leads the series in wins (four), average running position (9.10), laps led (750), laps run in the top five (2,577) and stage wins (seven). His 750 laps led mark a new season-high for the 25-year-old driver in that category. In addition, Byron is second in top-10 finishes (eight) to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson (nine), has run the second-most laps in the top 10 (3,397) and has collected the second-most points (208) over the last six races.
TWO-FOUR: The No. 24 has scored the win at Pocono Raceway six times – tied for the fifth-most wins by a car number at “The Tricky Triangle,” all coming with Jeff Gordon. If Byron were to end up in victory lane Sunday, the No. 24 would be tied for the second-most wins at Pocono with the Nos. 9, 18 and 88. A win would also move the iconic number into a tie with the No. 2 for the third-most Cup Series wins by car number at 102. Earlier this month, Byron’s triumph at Atlanta Motor Speedway placed the No. 24 in a tie for the fourth-most wins by car number with the No. 3 at 101.
PREVIEWING POCONO: In his nine Cup Series starts at the Long Pond, Pennsylvania, track, Byron has one pole award (June 2019), two top-five finishes, five top-10s and 70 laps led. He holds the top average finish (9.40) among drivers in Sunday’s race, with his track-best finish of third coming in the first race of the June 2021 doubleheader. In the last four Pocono races, Byron has an average finish of 8.50 – third-best behind teammates Larson and Alex Bowman. In fact, his five top-10 finishes are the fourth-most for him at a track in his Cup Series career.
PAST POCONO WINNER: Byron isn’t a stranger to victory lane at Pocono. After starting from the pole in 2016, he dominated the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, leading 44 out of 60 laps before capturing the checkered flag.
TRICKY TRICKY TRICKY: Crew chief Rudy Fugle has three previous Cup Series starts at Pocono under his belt. His best showing with Byron and the No. 24 team came in 2021 – the first race of a doubleheader – where the group finished third after starting second. Since that initial race, Fugle has back-to-back 12th-place finishes at the Cup Series level. The Livonia, New York, native has had more success at the 2.5-mile track though. In seven Truck Series starts, Fugle has visited victory lane there two times, going back-to-back in 2016 and 2017. Byron was his winning driver in the 2016 event. In those Truck Series starts, Fugle’s drivers have also racked up a pole award, four top-five finishes, five top-10s and 71 laps led.
PIT ROAD PROWESS: After 20 races in the 2023 season, the No. 24 pit crew remains in the top spot with the fastest average four-tire pit stop time of 10.943 seconds. The No. 24 pit crew consists of Spencer Bishop (jackman), Jeff Cordero (front-tire changer), Orane Ossowski (rear-tire changer), Ryan Patton (tire carrier) and Landon Walker (fueler). The team has also had three of the fastest pit stops of the season, which rank sixth (9.383 seconds), eighth (9.443 seconds) and ninth (9.504 seconds) overall.
RAPTOR® TOUGH: For this weekend’s race at Pocono, Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will have RaptorTough.com back on board. RAPTOR® is a durable protective coating that is designed to tolerate the toughest climatic conditions and can be applied to a wide range of items, including truck beds, lawnmowers, outdoor furniture and more. With 16 pre-mixed colors available, it’s easy to personalize anything you want to protect. RAPTOR® is available at local paint distributors, auto parts stores, and online retailers. For a better look at Byron’s No. 24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, click here.