TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Pocono Raceway

QUOTABLE QUOTES: ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 It seems you have a busy week of racing this week, can you talk about that? “I'm headed to the northeast a little bit early to do some dirt racing on Thursday night at Utica-Rome Speedway in New York. I don't have a lot of experience on dirt so I just go out there with the mindset to learn something every lap. Then I'll drive over to Pocono to get in the No. 41 truck for Niece Motorsports to get some extra track time. We had a pretty good car at Pocono last year towards the end of the race so I'm hoping we can get a strong finish for Worldwide Express.” With the Playoffs coming up here in a few weeks, how do you approach those? “For me personally, I prepare the same every week whether it’s a regular season or playoff race. Preparation is key for me. It's not just simulator work, it's physical fitness, eating correctly, getting the proper amount of rest, all of those things. To really put your best foot forward I feel you need look at it as a whole. Not just put a bunch of extra time and effort into one thing but try to be well-rounded. At some point there's only so much you can do though. But I want to control what I can control and the rest is just going to happen." AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BREZTRI CAMARO ZL1 What has been the biggest challenge for you at Pocono Raceway? "Pocono Raceway is very technical. The tunnel turn is my biggest challenge. It’s a high speed turn and over the years it’s gotten rough with the track tunnel underneath it. The bumps going over the tunnel turn are noticeable, and you need your car balanced well through that turn. I love the other end of the track. You have the flat end in turn three and turn a lot through that corner. Going into turn one there’s a lot of banking there, you’re drafting down the front straight so you’re carrying a lot of speed into turn 1 so you have to set yourself up to drive into turn 1 and get to the bottom and drive off to head to the tunnel turn.” Last year you finished 10th at Pocono Raceway. What are your expectations this weekend? “I think we should cut last year’s finish in half or try and win. Right now, we’re in a situation where we have to win to make the playoffs. In 2022 we had a good car and my team stayed on top of track conditions. This allowed us to adjust our Chevrolet’s balance to pass cars at the end of the race and finish 10th. At the 2-mile tracks, I feel we made good progress last year. We'll have to be aggressive on fuel strategy and have a clean day on pit road. I think we have a shot at a win or a top 5 finish.” Are there any special challenges to track that have three turns and not 4 turns? “There are three different corners in the tricky triangle, making it difficult to solve. You know you'll have to give up some on one end to be better at the other. To have a car that handles average in all three turns is key. I think there is one end that is more important than the other when looking at the data. Sometimes it changes when you race. When we thought we would be okay in turn three and actually our most important turn was the first. It’s interesting how those subtle changes happen from race to race.” KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Larson on his recent results at Pocono Raceway: "The No. 5 HendrickCars.com team almost got a win there (at Pocono Raceway) in 2021 and we got a top-five finish there last year. Hopefully, we can get a win there this year.” CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Daniels on the team's approach at Pocono: "We are looking forward to going to Pocono (Raceway). It’s been a pretty good track for us. We had a tough finish there in 2021 when we were on a streak of wins and then it kind of slipped away from us. We certainly know how tricky the track can be – no pun intended there for what its nickname is. It’s usually a challenge there in all three corners, very unique and different. Kyle (Larson) has a knack for unique tracks and can pretty much adapt anywhere. We have just got to give him a good car, make sure we execute a good race and hopefully we will be in good shape." KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 LENOVO CAMARO ZL1 Your first win at Pocono didn’t come until 2017, but then you ripped off three wins in four races. Did something just click for you? “Around the 2014 timeframe Pocono really started to click and we really started to get our program straightened out and better there for what I like and for what I need to be able to be fast. That was with Dave Rogers and then we went into 2015 with Adam Stevens and kind of evolved on what we were doing and how our setup was and things just clicked. We probably should have won four more races from 2015 all the way through last year. We’ve had some really, really strong runs at Pocono. I’ve come to enjoy the track and be fast there and that always makes things fun.” Do you think there is one area of the track that’s most important at Pocono? “Everything is important at Pocono. There’s just so much time there that can be gained because the track is so big that if you mess up in Turn 1 that can be a huge hit all the way down the back straightaway or if you mess up in Turn 3, that can be costly with the length of how long the front straightway is. You definitely want to be good everywhere and make the most of your day.” How important is it to manage the restarts because cars can go three and four-wide into Turn 1? “Restarts are tough at Pocono just because it’s so hard for the spotters to see and the cars are pretty equal. Guys pulling out of line and getting runs on you or laying back on the restart zone in order to be able to manipulate it to make a run at you to get alongside of you before getting to Turn 1. That’s always difficult. You’re always trying to play protector and kind of block the guys behind you making those moves. You’ve always got to be looking out front trying to make the moves yourself, but then also looking out back and trying to watch those moves being made on you. You’ve got to stay on top of all that. Restarts are kind of tricky and it doesn’t just relate to down the front straightaway and Turn 1. It’s also off Turn 2 and into Turn 3. I feel like that’s where a lot of action kind of happens, too, because it really narrows up in Turn 2 and the track is really rough over there. You really don’t want to be going through there side-by-side and take a chance to being next to someone.” CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 Elliott on what it would mean to be the driver to put the No. 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series entry in victory lane with everything that number means to the Hendrick family: "I think that’s the big thing. It is special to not only Rick (Hendrick), but Linda (Hendrick) too. Driving for them and knowing how much it means to them to have that car on track would be great. I know they’ve been super close (to winning) and probably should have a couple by now, so hopefully we can start racking them up for them." ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 Gustafson on Elliott racing double duty this weekend and the team's outlook for Pocono: "The cars are so different now. I think before the Next Gen, the two series were much closer to be able to take some things setup wise and information wise, and certainly line wise for Chase (Elliott). That said, anytime you’re racing something it is still beneficial. He can certainly learn something and going through the experience is good. I think they’ll have an opportunity to win the race, so I think that’s good. Certainly, a capable bunch and the car has run so well. They just have had tough circumstances, so hopefully he can win. For us on this No. 9 team, we’re focused on trying to get our car dialed in and driving well. We want to have as much pace as we can and execute a good race on Sunday." AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ACTION INDUSTRIES CAMARO ZL1 “Pocono is definitely one of the most unique, tougher racetracks that we go to with all three corners being completely different. I think this is a track that track position is key, but because of how long the track is, strategy is really important. I’m looking forward to the challenge of it. Our speed at bigger racetracks has been good this year and Pocono is a track that if we get right, we can get some good points at. Hopefully we unload solid and have speed to put together a good race and rebound from last week." WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1 Byron on rebounding at Pocono: "While we didn’t have our strongest race last weekend at New Hampshire (Motor Speedway), I’m confident in my team that we’ll rebound at Pocono (Raceway). We’ve always had fast cars there not only as a team but as an organization as well. Rudy (Fugle) and I have a win there in trucks and we came close in 2021 to getting two wins in the doubleheader weekend. Heading to a track that we’ve been traditionally really good at helps to bring that momentum back for everyone after a tough weekend. I’m just excited to get on track and put New Hampshire behind us." RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1 Fugle on what is the most challenging aspect about racing at Pocono: "I’ve always enjoyed racing at Pocono Raceway and I know William (Byron) has as well. While the track has three different corners with their own characteristics, we traditionally have always thought that you had to 'give up' handling in one corner to really get the other two right. I don’t think that’s as much of the case anymore. You can get turns one and three pretty similar in handling – it’s turn two that’s the hardest and what really sets you up for the rest of the lap. The whole track is rough but turn two is the most treacherous, so you have to worry a lot about the ride quality of the car and any bump contact." JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1 "I always love going to Pocono. The speed in our cars at the bigger tracks right now is really good, so I'm happy to get on track and keep working toward great finishes. Pocono is a challenging track and so unique it makes it that much more enjoyable to drive." NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1 "I really like racing at Pocono. Last year when we won in Xfinity, it was probably the hardest I've ever driven. We put on a heck of a show. It was such a good race at the end, that win meant so much to us. I like going up there and am hoping for a good weekend." ERIK JONES, NO. 43 U.S. AIR FORCE CAMARO ZL1 “Pocono has been a good track, I have been there just as much, if not more, than any other track that I have been to in my career. I have been racing there since 2013 in ARCA cars and then up through the Truck, Xfinity, now Cup series, and I have enjoyed going every time. I feel like it has been a good track for me, and I feel like I got around there pretty well. Last year I felt like we had a good car there with a lot of speed in it, and I am hoping to have the same this year. I always like going up there, I love the track itself and the racing is fun with the way that it plays out with stages, you can mix it up with taking tires and fuel before the stage or not, taking two or four, and seeing how the fuel plays out at the end of the race is always pretty fun. I am hoping we have a good car with some speed to continue our good runs up at Pocono.” ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY BEST FRIENDS CAMARO ZL1 Bowman on how his past at Pocono will help him this weekend: "Having won there (at Pocono Raceway) in 2021 and knowing what it takes to win helps a lot. Blake (Harris, crew chief) and I have been looking at past notes, leaned on our teammates’ notes to try and get the car in a good spot for practice and make adjustments from there. I’ve said it before, but this No. 48 team is really strong and there is no reason we can’t go win any given weekend. We have to keep staying focused on each race and be ready to perform when the time comes. Right now, we are focused on trying to win at Pocono (Raceway)." BLAKE HARRIS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY BEST FRIENDS CAMARO ZL1 Harris on the next few races: "We have six races left in the regular season and Alex (Bowman) has wins at two of them, which is great for us in terms of confidence. Our team is plenty capable of contending every week but having a few tracks where Alex has found success is reassuring. Obviously, we have to take it one race at a time, stay focused on the small tasks and make sure we aren’t complacent on the easy tasks. It takes a team to win a race and our group is firing on all cylinders to punch our ticket into the top 16. Hopefully, we go get it done this Sunday at Pocono (Raceway). DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 JOCKEY CAMARO ZL1 What are your thoughts going into the next six races with a playoff spot on the line? "I'm optimistic. We have had good speed at most of the races recently. Sometimes we struggle a little bit with execution, but we are in a good spot right now. We know what we have to do and I'm confident we will do it." Is there pressure? "This isn't our first time being in this position. It's fine and it’s part of racing. We can control only what we can control. We can't control the points situation, we can only control one race at a time. There is always pressure in racing. That's what makes it fun and why we do it." Do you have any races in the next six races circled as one you are most looking forward to? "The next one. It's always the next one." What are your thoughts on a busy week ahead? "I like it. I haven't run SRX yet so it’s going to be a new experience. I haven't been to Stafford Speedway either. I have heard a lot about it, but this will be my first time. Xfinity is going to be fun as well. The Kaulig Chevrolet is really good and we are going to Pocono with high hopes." GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST Enfinger's thoughts on returning to Pocono Raceway: “Pocono is one of the most unique tracks that we have on the schedule with the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, and it's definitely one of the shortest races of the year. We've only got 60 laps to get it done here, so qualifying up front is going to be key with how short the stage lengths are. I like racing here and had a few good runs in the ARCA days, but for some reason it's been tough on us in the Truck Series. Jeff and the rest of the No. 23 team have been doing a bunch of homework to make some big improvements on where we were last year, and I know the chassis is one of our best that we have in our rotation, so hopefully we can right the ship and put a good run together for everyone that supports us with Champion Power Equipment, Chevrolet, and all the guys back at the shop." RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 24 WENDELL SCOTT FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST Caruth's thoughts on racing at Pocono Raceway: "I'm pretty excited to go to Pocono this weekend with my experience from last year. I was passing for third in the ARCA race before it got cut short due to weather, and unfortunately had an early end to the Xfinity race the following day. I've got a lot of laps there from testing and the two races, so I'm feeling pretty good about it. Looking forward to getting back to another big track; I think those types of places give us a good shot at going for the win and locking ourselves into the playoffs. The men and women on our No. 24 truck, along with our partners at The Wendell Scott Foundation and Chevrolet, and Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, Ron Booth, as well as the guys at GMS Fabrication deserve it. I think we have a good shot this weekend." DANIEL DYE, NO. 43 CHAMPION CONTAINER CORPORATION SILVERADO RST Dye's thoughts on racing at Pocono Raceway: “I'm really looking forward to heading to Pocono this weekend; it's close to the Champion Container home base and we will have a bunch of their employees that'll be joining us at the track. Pocono is a place that I've raced at before and I enjoy racing at quite a bit, so I'm looking forward to seeing what Blake and the rest of our No. 43 team can bring to the racetrack. We'll fight hard all day and make good changes and hopefully put on a good show for our partners and give them a run they can be proud of.” KYLE BUSCH, NO. 51 ZARIZ TRANSPORT SILVERADO RST KBM has been very good at Pocono in recent years. How has your team been able to be so successful there? “Pocono is a track that we put a lot of emphasis on in our early days. When the Craftsman Truck Series first started going there, we got our butt kicked by KHI the first couple years -- really, really bad -- and I wasn’t too thrilled about it. So, after that, we put a lot of emphasis on getting better there and focusing on that place. We went and tested there in 2015 when Rudy (Fugle) was the crew chief with Erik Jones, and I was able to go to the test and be there as well and ever since then we’ve been really good. We went back for the race a month later and I was able to bring home the win and I think we’ve won at Pocono every year except one year since then -- even had a couple of KBM 1-2 finishes along the way. This will be our first time showing up with Team Chevy, so I’m looking forward to our Silverado’s being fast out there and of course me being behind the wheel of the Zariz Transport Silverado hoping that we can get another win for them to cap off their first year as sponsor in NASCAR on a high note. If we can do that, it’ll be KBM’s 100th -- it’s been talked about way too long that we’ve been trying to bring home that monumental win, so hopefully we can knock that out of the way Saturday.” CHASE PURDY, NO. 4 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST What is the trickiest part of “The Tricky Triangle? “I would definitely say the tunnel turn. It’s rough and I think every time that you go through it guys just kind of hold their breath because it’s hard to keep your truck stable -- it gets really light through there.” How does having such short stage lengths affect how the race plays out at Pocono? “I think it puts a bigger emphasis on qualifying. It’s important to put down a good lap because you don’t want to get behind the eight ball before the race even starts. You don’t want to have to play strategy to get yourself track position and try to contend; you want to be able to contend from the drop of the green flag. In a situation like we are in, we need to go out there and run up front, lead laps and try everything that we can to put ourselves in a position to win the race.”