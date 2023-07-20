NASCAR Cup & Xfinity Series From Pocono Raceway on USA Network & Indycar Weekend Doubleheader at Iowa Speedway on NBC & Peacock

More than 30 hours of live motorsports coverage will be presented this weekend across NBC Sports, featuring the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Penn., on USA Network and an NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend doubleheader at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, on NBC and Peacock, as well as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Pro Motocross Championship.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES HIGHPOINT.COM 400 & XFINITY SERIES EXPLORE THE POCONO MOUNTAINS 225

Pocono Raceway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, with Countdown to Green pre-race coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Post-race coverage will begin immediately following the checkered flag at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

The Cup Series race marks the third of five consecutive Cup Series races on USA Network.

A 30-minute Countdown to Green Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network leads into Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 race coverage 5:30 p.m. ET.

Following his win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Monday, Martin Truex Jr. leads the Cup Series Playoffs points standings followed by William Byron and Kyle Busch. Chase Elliott won last July’s Cup Series race at Pocono.

Coverage from ‘The Tricky Triangle’ superspeedway begins tomorrow on USA Network with Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup Series race this Sunday from Pocono Raceway with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Allen, Earnhardt Jr. and Letarte will call Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. Marty Snider, Kim Coon and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

Racing icon Kyle Petty will anchor studio coverage alongside Snider from the Peacock Pit Box during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Burton will join Petty and Snider on the Peacock Pit Box Saturday.

Earnhardt Jr. is a two-time winner at Pocono Raceway earning a pair of victories in 2014. Petty also won at the track in 1993.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Post-race coverage will stream live on Peacock following all Cup Series races this season. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman (Sunday)

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Kyle Petty, Jeff Burton

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., July 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying USA Network 3:30 p.m. Sat., July 22 NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying USA Network 3 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 5 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 USA Network 5:30 p.m. Sun., July 23 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 USA Network 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race USA Network, Peacock 6 p.m.

INDYCAR: HY-VEE HOMEFRONT 250 & HY-VEE ONE STEP 250

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES holds a doubleheader this weekend at Iowa Speedway on NBC and Peacock with race coverage beginning Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the oval track tomorrow and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. The INDY NXT by Firestone race Saturday from Iowa will also stream on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2023 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

Following a second-place finish last weekend at the Honda Indy Toronto, 2021 INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (417 pts) continues to lead the 2023 points standings through nine races, with six-time series champion Scott Dixon (300 pts) and 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time series champion Josef Newgarden (291 pts) rounding out the top three. Newgarden and Pato O’Ward both won one race of the doubleheader held at Iowa Speedway last season.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call both races. Kevin Lee and Dave Burns will provide reports from pit road on Saturday and Sunday.

Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark will serve as grand marshal for Saturday’s race and global superstar Ed Sheeran will serve as honorary starter for Sunday’s race.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Dave Burns

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., July 21 Hy-Vee Homefront 250 – Practice 1 Peacock 4:30 p.m. Sat., July 22 Hy-Vee Homefront 250 – Qualifying Peacock 9:30 a.m. INDY NXT Race Peacock 11 a.m. Hy-Vee Homefront 250 NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., July 23 Hy-Vee One Step 250 – Final Warmup Peacock 11:05 a.m. Hy-Vee One Step 250 – Pre-Race NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. Hy-Vee One Step 250 NBC, Peacock 2:30 p.m. Hy-Vee One Step 250 – Post-Race NBC, Peacock 4:30 p.m.

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP: LIME ROCK PARK

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Brian Till

Analyst: Calvin Fish

Pit Reporters: Dillon Welch, Hannah Newhouse

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Conn., gets underway this Saturday at noon ET on USA Network and Peacock. The two-hour, 40-minute race features the GT Daytona (GTD), and GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) WeatherTech SportsCar Championship car classes.

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., July 21 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix Qualifying Peacock 5:35 p.m. Sat., July 22 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 1 Peacock 9 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix USA Network, Peacock Noon VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 2 Peacock 3:05 p.m. IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Lime Rock Park 100 Peacock 4:10 p.m.

PRO MOTOCROSS: WASHOUGAL NATIONAL

The second half of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship season continues with the Washougal National this Saturday in Washington at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. USA Network will air an encore presentation of the Moto 2 races this Sunday at noon ET.

Jett Lawrence won his 13th and 14th motos to remain perfect in the 2023 Pro Motocross season and increased his winning streak to seven with a victory in the 450 Class at Spring Creek last week, while his brother Hunter Lawrence earned his fifth win in the 250 Class and moved atop the championship standings with a 13-point lead over rookie Haiden Deegan.

NBC Sports’ SuperMotocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA Champion, and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto discussed Chase Sexton narrowing the points lead of Jett Lawrence last weekend and how the Washougal National may offer the best opportunity to end Lawrence’s undefeated streak on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Washougal MX Park gets underway at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final fueled by Monster Energy. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

Analyst: James Stewart

Reporter: Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network, CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., July 22 Pro Motocross – Race Day Live Peacock 1 p.m. Pro Motocross – Washougal National Peacock 4 p.m. Sun., July 23 Pro Motocross – Washougal National USA Network, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app Noon Mon., July 24 Pro Motocross – Washougal National CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 2 a.m.

NBC Sports PR