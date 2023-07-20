Justin Haley Joins Rick Ware Racing with a Multi-Year Driver Agreement

Rick Ware Racing and race-winning NASCAR driver Justin Haley have reached a multi-year agreement for him to join the team starting in 2024.

Haley, a 24-year-old native of Winamac, IN, will drive a Ford Mustang for the team on a full-time basis in the NASCAR Cup Series. Car number and partnerships will be announced at a later date. He comes to RWR having won at every level of NASCAR in which he has competed. This includes one victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, four in the Xfinity Series, three Craftsman Trucks Series wins and five in the ARCA Menards Series.

“This is a great day for our team on many levels,” said Rick Ware. “Having someone with Justin’s talent and background become part of our future is a testament to our commitment to growth over the past few years. I have known Justin for a long time, respect all he has achieved in many forms of motorsports and look forward to great success together. His versatility as a driver in multiple series, the continuity we can build around Justin and the respect amongst his peers will pay great dividends for our team. He will be a great teammate for the RWR/RFK Racing alliance.”

This partnership pairs Haley with RWR’s NHRA driver Clay Millican in continuing to help support the Walmart Health and Wellness initiatives, along with many other RWR brands across the organization’s motorsports platforms.

Fresh off Millican’s second NHRA Top Fuel win this year, at the Mile-High Nationals this past weekend, RWR has made tremendous progress and positioned themselves as a unique and contending organization across the motorsports landscape. Additionally, the alliance between RWR and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing presents an elevating step for Haley and the team’s NASCAR program, both on and off the track.

“This is a unique opportunity that I look forward to,” said Haley. “There are many key pieces of this program I believe can help me in taking the next steps in my NASCAR career. I look forward to working with our key partners, and many additional RWR partners to be announced soon. The alliance with RFK Racing is going to be pivotal for the future of our on-track success.”

RWR PR