Shane van Gisbergen To Make NASCAR Return at Indy

“After a performance like that it’s only natural to want to keep this going,” said Marks. “Shane showed he is a world-class talent and what he did in Chicago was truly remarkable. PROJECT91, Trackhouse Racing and the fans of NASCAR benefit by bringing him back. I don’t think I am being overly dramatic when I say the entire motorsports world will be watching the No. 91 Chevrolet at Indianapolis.”

Van Gisbergen will join Trackhouse drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain at Indianapolis. Chastain won the June 25 race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway a week before van Gisbergen’s Chicago victory. A week after Chicago, Suárez finished second at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga.

Darian Grubb, 47, will again serve as van Gisbergen’s crew chief. His resume includes a 2011 championship with Tony Stewart and the 2006 Daytona 500 victory with Jimmie Johnson. The Chicago victory marked Grubb’s 24th victory as a crew chief.

“It was a true honor to be able to work with somebody like Shane van Gisbergen who put on a performance like that in his first start,” Grubb said.

“The team did an incredible job preparing the car, being ready for the moment and putting it all out there on the line and letting him put that show on. You’re never going to forget that. It’s the first event; we all wanted some souvenirs and stuff from it just to make sure we remembered it for life and tell our grand kids about it. It was really cool and I hope we can do that again in Indy.”

NBC will televise the 200-mile race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course at 2:30 PM EDT on Aug. 13.