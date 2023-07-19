Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Pocono Race Advance

SRX held its inaugural season in 2021, pitting legendary drivers from across NASCAR, IndyCar and other racing disciplines against each other on some of America's most iconic short tracks. Suárez, Ryan Newman, Tony Stewart, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Marco Andretti, Ken Schrader, Paul Tracy, Tony Kanaan, Bobby Labonte, Kenny Wallace, Ryan Preece, and Greg Biffle are expected to race Thursday night.

The day after the SRX race he'll drive to Pocono where he'll practice and qualify the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. It marks his first race in Kaulig equipment and his second appearance in the Xfinity Series in 2023 - he also raced at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 10 driving the No. 07 Chevrolet for Bobby Dotter Racing.

Suárez has a long history in the Xfinity Series. He became the first Latin American, as well as the first NASCAR Drive for Diversity graduate, to win a NASCAR national series title when he won the 2016 Xfinity Series championship. That year he became the first Mexican driver to win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claiming three victories at Michigan, Dover and the championship finale at Homestead-Miami. He was the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year - the first Mexican driver to win the award.

His Cup duties begin Saturday when he practices and qualifies his No. 99 Trackhouse Chevrolet that will carry the Jockey livery.

The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse began last year and was the first such team sponsorship in the 147-year history of the apparel brand. At the core of the partnership was the launch of the brand’s Made in America Collection – proudly grown and crafted right here in the USA. Designed with high quality American-grown cotton, these durable staples help to support the communities Americans call home.

Suárez arrives at Pocono after finishing 16th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. The finish left him one point behind the final cutoff position for the 2023 playoffs. With just six races remaining the regular season, each race is important as Suárez seeks a victory or a good points finish to garner a transfer position.

He has high hopes at Pocono, especially after last year's third-place finish on the 2.5-mile triangle. He qualified on the pole in 2018 at Pocono.

USA Network will televise Sunday's race at 2:30 p.m. EDT.