NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: HighPoint.com 400

The Place: Pocono Raceway

The Date: Sunday, July 23

The Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $7,243,361

TV: USA, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 95), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 160)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Explore The Pocono Mountains 225

The Place: Pocono Raceway

The Date: Sunday, July 22

The Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,411,027

TV: USA, 5 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 225 miles (90 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 90)

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: CRC Brakleen 150

The Place: Pocono Raceway

The Date: Saturday, July 22

The Time: Noon ET

The Purse: $757,274

TV: FS1, 11 a.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 150 miles (60 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 15),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 30), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 60)

NASCAR Cup Series

What Turn 4? Pocono Raceway brings its one-of-kind style to NASCAR

Unique in its design, the three-turn, paved 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway will host the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend for the HighPoint.com 400 on Sunday, July 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90), the 21st event of the 26-race regular season.

Originally named Pocono International Raceway, the facility opened as a three-quarter-mile track in 1968. Located in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, Pocono Raceway, as what it is known as today, is operated by the family-owned Mattco Inc., started by Joseph II and Rose Mattioli.

Pocono Raceway held the first race on the 2.5-mile track in 1971 and the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway was on August 4, 1974. The first Cup Series Pocono event was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty driving the family-owned Dodge (115.593 mph).

There have been 89 NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway, one race from 1974 through 1981, and two races per year from 1982-2021. The 2012 season marked the first year the NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono were scheduled for 400 miles. Prior to 2012, all of the NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono were scheduled for 500 miles in length. The 2020-2021 seasons were the first time the NASCAR Cup Series held doubleheader weekends at Pocono Raceway with the races running at 325 miles and 350 miles in length.

This season will be the 90th-time the NASCAR Cup Series has visited Pocono Raceway. The prior 89 Cup races have produced 46 different pole winners and 40 different race winners.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott (1984, 1985 sweep, 1995 and 2002) and Ken Schrader (1989, 1992, 1993 sweep and 1995) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in poles at Pocono Raceway with five each. This weekend, 10 of the 46 Pocono Raceway Cup Series pole winners (21.7%) are active this weekend, led by Kyle Busch with four Pocono poles (Spring 2010, Fall 2015, 2017 sweep).

Active Pocono Pole Winners (10) Poles Seasons Kyle Busch 4 2017 sweep, 2015, 2010 Denny Hamlin 3 2014, 2006 sweep Joey Logano 2 2012, 2011 Kevin Harvick 1 2019 William Byron 1 2019 Daniel Suarez 1 2018 Ryan Blaney 1 2018 Brad Keselowski 1 2016 Martin Truex Jr 1 2016 Kyle Larson 1 2014

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon (1996, 1997, 1998, 2007, 2011 and 2012) and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin (2006 sweep, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2020) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Pocono Raceway with six victories each. A total of 10 of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Raceway winners (25%) are entered this weekend.

Active Pocono Winners (10) Wins Seasons Denny Hamlin 6 2020, 2019, 2010, 2009, 2006 sweep Kyle Busch 4 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017 Martin Truex Jr 2 2018, 2015 Chase Elliott 1 2022 Alex Bowman 1 2021 Kevin Harvick 1 2020 Ryan Blaney 1 2017 Chris Buescher 1 2016 Joey Logano 1 2012 Brad Keselowski 1 2011

Make sure to check out all of the NASCAR Cup Series on-track activity this weekend from Pocono Raceway, with practice on Saturday, July 22 from 2:35 p.m. ET – 3:20 p.m. ET directly followed by Busch Light Pole Qualifying at 3:20 p.m. ET. Both events will be televised on the USA Network starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Last season’s Pocono winner Chase Elliott returns looking for first win of 2023

Hendrick Motorsports’ driver and NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver, Chase Elliott, returns to Pocono Raceway to defend his win from last year and get his first victory of the 2023 season. Elliott is currently outside the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff cutline, -60 points back from Michael McDowell in the 16th and final transfer position on points. With a win this weekend, Elliott, the 2020 series champion, can being his streak of making the postseason to an eighth consecutive season (2022, '21 '20, '19, '18, '17, '16).

Last season’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono had an interesting twist to its conclusion. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin (first) and Kyle Busch (second) were the two first drivers to cross the finish line followed by Chase Elliott (third), but both JGR cars failed post-race inspection and their finishes were disqualified handing the victory to Hendrick Motorsport’s Chase Elliott.

Chase Elliott has made 13 series career starts at Pocono Raceway posting one win, four top fives and eight top 10s. His average finish at Pocono is 14.231 (10th-best), Plus he ranks in the top in several key pre-race Loop Data categories: Average Running Position of 12.324, fifth-best; Driver Rating of 93.6, seventh-best; 67 Fastest Laps Run, ninth-best; 1,456 Laps in the Top 15 (74.1%), 10th-most; 471 Quality Passes, 10th-most

Playoff Bubble Shuffle: Wallace, McDowell sit just above the postseason cutoff

Making the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs is a prestigious accolade that only 46 drivers have accomplished since the postseason’s inception in 2004. This season, 11 drivers have secured their spot in the Playoffs by virtue of wins, leaving five spots still up for grabs at Pocono Raceway this weekend.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is currently 12th in the Playoff outlook, up +137 points of the postseason cutline. Harvick has made 43 series starts at Pocono posting one win, 15 top fives and 22 top 10s. Harvick is looking to join Denny Hamlin in extending the series record of Playoff appearances they share to 17 appearances (Harvick: 2022 '21, '20, '19, '18, '17, '16, '15, '14, '13, '12, '11, '10, '08, '07, '06).

RFK Racing teammates Brad Keselowski (13th) and Chris Buescher (14th) are just behind Harvick in the Playoff outlook. Keselowski is up +108 points on the Playoff cutline and Buescher is up +97 points. Keselowski has made 25 starts at Pocono posting one win, 11 top fives and 15 top 10s. Buescher has made 13 starts at the ‘Tricky Triangle’ collecting his first career Cup win (2016), one top five and two top 10s. After not making the Playoffs last season, Keselowski is looking to rebound this year and make his 12th career appearance in the postseason (2021 '20, '19, '18, '17, '16, '15, '14, '12, '11) and Buescher is looking to return to the Playoffs for the second time in his career (2016).

23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace is currently 15th in the Playoff outlook standings, up by a scant two points over the postseason cutline. Wallace is looking to make the Driver Playoffs for the first-time in his career. Wallace has made 10 starts at Pocono putting up one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

Front Row Motorsports’ Michael McDowell holds on to the 16th and final Playoff transfer spot on points by only one-point over Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez heading into this weekend. McDowell has made 30 starts at Pocono Raceway posting two top 10s; he finished sixth in this race last season. McDowell is looking to make the Playoffs for the second-time in his career (2021).

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Playoff Outlook Following Race No. 20 - Drivers Without Wins Rank Drivers Points Starts Wins Stages Playoff Pts Points From Cutoff 12 Kevin Harvick 568 20 0 1 1 137 13 Brad Keselowski 539 20 0 2 2 108 14 Chris Buescher 528 20 0 1 1 97 15 Bubba Wallace 433 20 0 0 0 2 16 Michael McDowell 432 20 0 0 0 1 17 Daniel Suarez 431 20 0 0 0 -1 18 AJ Allmendinger 412 20 0 0 0 -20 19 Ty Gibbs # 391 20 0 0 0 -41 20 Alex Bowman 390 17 0 0 -5 -42 21 Justin Haley 386 20 0 0 0 -46 22 Austin Cindric 381 20 0 1 1 -51 23 Chase Elliott 372 13 0 1 1 -60 24 Corey LaJoie 341 20 0 0 0 -91 25 Todd Gilliland 336 20 0 0 0 -96 26 Ryan Preece 335 20 0 1 1 -97 27 Aric Almirola 327 20 0 1 1 -105 28 Erik Jones 293 20 0 0 -5 -139 29 Austin Dillon 292 20 0 0 -5 -140 30 Harrison Burton 268 20 0 0 0 -164 31 Chase Briscoe 249 20 0 0 -25 -183 32 Ty Dillon 182 20 0 0 0 -250 33 Noah Gragson # 175 19 0 0 0 -257

Of the drivers below the Playoff cutline heading into this weekend, nine have formerly made the Playoffs in their careers – Daniel Suarez, AJ Allmendinger, Alex Bowman, Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Erik Jones, Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe. Of that list of nine drivers, only two have previously won at Pocono Raceway – Alex Bowman (2021) and Chase Elliott (2022).

The first driver below the Playoff cutline is Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez, who got his first taste of the postseason last year and wants nothing more than to make it back. Suarez is currently one point behind Michael McDowell is 16th. Suarez has made 11 starts at Pocono posting two top fives and four top 10s.

The hunt for the Regular Season Championship

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. grabbed his third win of the season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend and opened-up his NASCAR Cup Series driver point standings lead to 17 points over Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron in second. With only six races left in the regular season, both drivers are shooting for the title and the additional 15 Playoff bonus points that come with it.

“The Regular Season Championship is a big deal; 15 points for that,” said Truex following his New Hampshire win. “If we can keep knocking off bonus points, that's going to be very, very important come Playoff time.”

Truex is one of seven different drivers to occupy the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings lead this season. He and Byron have swapped the points lead in recent weeks, and with Byron only 17 points back and third place Christopher Bell dropping behind by -62 points, it will be interesting to see who can catch Truex in this final stretch.

Regular Season Championship Clinch Scenarios:

Martin Truex Jr. (or whoever’s first in points) needs to be up by the corresponding number after the race to clinch:

Pocono – 300 or 301 points, depending on tie-break

Richmond – 240 or 241 points, depending on tie-break

Michigan – 180 or 181 points, depending on tie-break

Indianapolis – 120 or 121 points, depending on tie-break

Watkins Glen – 60 or 61 points, depending on tie-break

Daytona – 0 or 1 point, depending on tie-break

NASCAR Cup Series, Etc.

Milestone Watch: Manufacturer Wins – Two manufacturers in the NASCAR national series are the cusp of milestone wins.

If a Ford wins any of the NASCAR national series races this weekend at Pocono Raceway it will be their 1,125th victory across the three series – NASCAR Cup Series (722) NASCAR Xfinity Series (285) and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (117).

If a Toyota wins any of the NASCAR national series races this weekend at Pocono Raceway it will be their 600th victory across the three series – NASCAR Cup Series (176) NASCAR Xfinity Series (196) and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (227).

Chevrolet leads all manufacturers in combined wins in the three NASCAR national series with 1,625 wins – NASCAR Cup Series (845) NASCAR Xfinity Series (510) and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (270).

Michael McDowell to make 450th NASCAR Cup Series career start at Pocono – Front Row Motorsport’s Michael McDowell, the 2021 DAYTONA 500 winner, will be attempting to make his 450th NASCAR Cup Series career start this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

McDowell, in his 449 previous NASCAR Cup Series career starts has earned a spot in the 2021 Playoffs, won the 2021 DAYTONA 500, and has posted eight top fives and 34 top 10s.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series tackles the Tricky Triangle

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be making the trek to Long Pond, Pennsylvania this weekend for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 on Saturday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m. ET (USA Network, the NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Pocono Raceway is a relatively new track on the Xfinity Series schedule, having only hosted seven races. There has been seven different race winners and four different pole winners. Only one race has been won from the pole position – Cole Custer in 2019.

Erik Jones set the qualifying record at the track in 2016 with a speed of 175.926 mph and Brad Keselowski set the race record in 2017 with a speed of 135.583 mph.

Amongst those entered this weekend, Justin Allgaier, Jeremy Clements, Ryan Sieg and Brandon Jones are the only full-time Xfinity Series drivers that have made every start at the track and will make their eighth start at the track this weekend.

NASCAR Xfinity drivers will kick off with practice on Friday, July 21 at 3:35 p.m. ET followed by Pole Qualifying at 4:05 p.m. ET on the USA Network and streamed on the NBC Sports App.

Will the Xfinity Series different winners streak at Pocono Raceway continue?

It appears no one has been able to conquer the Tricky Triangle more than once as Pocono Raceway has yet to see a repeat winner in Victory Lane. Only one of the seven former winners will have the opportunity to break the streak, Cole Custer, as he is the only previous winner entered in this weekend’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 (Saturday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, the NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The three-turn, 2.5-mile paved Pocono Raceway has seen a different driver in Victory Lane every year since Kyle Larson won the inaugural event in 2016. Since then, Brad Keselowski (2017), Kyle Busch (2018), Cole Custer (2019), Chase Briscoe (2020), Austin Cindric (2021) and Noah Gragson (2022) have all hoisted a trophy in the famed Victory Lane.

Custer heads into the weekend with four Pocono starts under his belt, posting one win (2019), two top fives and four top 10s. Although he has done well in all of his starts, they don’t call Pocono Raceway the Tricky Triangle for nothing, and he will have his work cut out for him if he plans to become the track’s first repeat winner in the Xfinity Series.

One driver striving to keep the streak alive is JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier. The 37-year-old driver has proved he has speed on the 2.5-mile track, snagging the pole in last year’s race. In his seven starts, he’s posted two top fives and four top 10s.

Kaulig Racing’s Daniel Hemric is another driver who is sure to push to keep the Pocono different winners streak alive this weekend and break his own 51-race winless streak (his last win was the Championship Race in Phoenix in 2021). In his five starts at the Tricky Triangle, he’s posted one top-five and four top-10 finishes.

Last season, the JR Motorsports team, which consisted of Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, and Sam Mayer, was one to be reckoned with, winning 14 of the 33 races (42.4%) on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. This season, it seems that the team, which includes Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Sam Mayer and Brandon Jones, is having some trouble finding their footing and landing in Victory Lane, having only recorded one win thus far (Justin Allgaier – Charlotte). But their luck might turn around this weekend as the drivers have performed well at the track in their respective starts.

Allgaier has posted two top fives and four top 10s in his seven starts. He’s come extremely close to tasting victory at the 2.5-mile track, finishing runner-up in 2017.

Berry doesn’t have quite the experience that Allgaier has at Pocono Raceway but has proved his skill at the track. In his track debut in 2021, he raced his way up to a ninth-place finish after starting in the 33rd position and last season, he finished in third.

Like Berry, Mayer is still new to racing at the three-turn track. In his first year running in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on a part time schedule (2021), he posted an 18th-place finish then came back last season with a little more experience under his belt and finished sixth.

Jones is still figuring out how to conquer the Tricky Triangle. In his seven starts, he’s posted two top 10s (best finish of seventh in 2021).

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Standings: Five spots still sit open with eight to go

With yet another win by Joe Gibb’s Racing’s John Hunter Nemechek last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, his fourth of the season, drivers now have eight opportunities to snag one of the five remaining Playoff spots.

The following seven drivers have already earned their spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs by virtue of their wins: John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith and Jeb Burton.

Currently in the eighth spot in the Playoff outlook is JR Motorsport’s Josh Berry, who made it the Championship 4 Round of the Playoffs last season. Berry has posted seven top fives and 11 top 10s this season thus far and is currently 105 points above the postseason cutline. Berry has made two starts at Pocono in the Xfinity Series posting one top five and two top 10s.

Kaulig Racing’s Daniel Hemric moved up a slot in the standings after posting a top five-finish last weekend at New Hampshire. He is now in the ninth spot, up +71 points on Parker Kligerman in the first spot outside the Playoff cutoff (13th). The 2021 Xfinity Series champion has put up three top fives and 10 top 10s this season, and if he can hold on to a postseason spot, he will look to make the Playoffs for the fifth time in his career (2017-18 and 2012-22).

Richard Childress Racing’s Sheldon Creed slides into the 10th position in the Playoff outlook, up +45 points on the postseason cutline. This season, he has collected two top fives, six top 10s and a pole in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The 25-year-old has only made one start at Pocono Raceway, posting a fifth-place finish.

JR Motorsports’ Sam Mayer, now sitting in the 11th spot in the Playoff outlook, is +63 points above the cutline. He’s made two starts at the Tricky Triangle, posting one top 10-finish.

Sitting in the final transfer spot on points (12th) in the Playoff outlook is Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst, who is still on the hunt for his first win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He’s made three starts at Pocono with a best finish of ninth (2020).

Parker Kligerman, who is right below the cutline, sits 18 points back from Herbst. He will be making his debut at the track this weekend.

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Etc.

Cole Custer heads to his third Cup Series start of 2023 – SHR’s Cole Custer, who ran a full-time Cup Series schedule last season, made a deal to pilot the No. 51 Ford for Rick Ware Racing for three Cup Series races this season. His first race came a couple of weeks ago at Atlanta Motor Speedway where he finished 32nd and his second came last weekend at New Hampshire, where he fell victim to a crash and finished 35th.

He will join the No. 51 Ford team again this weekend at Pocono Raceway. He’s made six Cup Series Pocono starts with a best finish of 17th twice (2020 & 2022).

Daniel Suárez to join Kaulig Racing at Pocono – NASCAR Cup Series regular Daniel Suárez will be joining the Kaulig Racing team to pilot the No. 10 Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway this weekend. This will be Suárez’s second Xfinity Series start of the 2023 season.

The 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Suárez, has made two Xfinity Series starts at Pocono Raceway, posting one top five and two top 10s.

Ryan Vargas to join 3F Racing – Ryan Vargas, who runs a part-time schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks Series, has signed with 3F Racing as Director of Team and Driver Development. He will also be the team’s reserve driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“3F Racing is committed to growing their footprint in the NASCAR environment and this Late Model program is their first step in doing so,” said Vargas. “I’m very excited to go to work with these young drivers as well as have the opportunity to travel and be a part of the organization’s Cup Series endeavors.”

The team has partnered with Lee Faulk Racing, a Late Model program out of Denver, NC, to prepare cars for tests and races.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Pocono’s “Tricky Triangle”

For the 13th time in NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series history, the competitors are headed to Pocono Raceway for the CRC Brakleen 150 (Saturday, July 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM Radio).

Known as the “Tricky Triangle” for its triangular 2.5-mile layout nestled in the Pocono Mountains, Pocono Raceway has held national series events since the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race in 1974 where Richard Petty captured the checkered flag, piloting the No. 35 Dodge.

Since the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series began racing at the famed track in 2010, part-time driver and owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports, Kyle Busch has been the only repeat winner (2015, 2018). No full-time CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver has ever returned to Victory Lane here.

Several current full-time drivers have experienced winning at Pocono Raceway outside of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series though. A total of six drivers have taken the checkered flag at Pocono in the ARCA Menards Series: Christian Eckes, Ty Majeski, Zane Smith, Grant Enfinger, Corey Heim, and Taylor Gray.

Four of these drivers are already multi-winners this season and have locked themselves into the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs – Eckes, Smith, Enfinger and Heim. Ty Majeski and Taylor Gray will look to grab their first victory of the season this weekend.

Practice and qualifying for the CRC Brakleen 150 will be Friday, July 21 at 1:35 p.m. ET on FS1.

Corey Heim can almost taste the Regular Season Championship with two to go

Despite missing Gateway due to illness, TRICON Garage’s Corey Heim continues to have a strong year as he continues to hold the driver points lead in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with just two races left in the regular season. The 20-year-old is currently 26 points up on reigning CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion, Zane Smith.

Heim’s points lead began after a strong finish at North Wilkesboro – winning Stage 1 and finishing sixth overall – gaining him a total of 48 points to jump from third in the standings over Ty Majeski and Zane Smith. The Georgia native has accumulated two wins (Martinsville, Mid-Ohio), six top- five and 11 top- 10 finishes.

The driver of the No. 11 Toyota can clinch the Regular Season Championship this weekend but will need help. Heim (or whoever is the points leader is) needs to be up by the corresponding number after the race to clinch:

Pocono – 60 or 61 points, depending on tie-break

Richmond – 0 or 1 point, depending on tie-break

Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith (-26 point back from the points leader) continues to stay close to the top spot. Although Smith had a tough stretch from Darlington to Gateway, he managed to bounce back in Nashville, as well as Mid-Ohio, finishing second at each track.

The 24-year-old, who swept the Regular Season and Post-Season Championship in 2022, has accumulated two wins, seven top- five and seven top- 10 finishes this season.

Two to go: The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff field is almost set

With two races to go in the regular season, the battle to advance is heating up. Here’s a look at the current CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff standings:

Locked In:

Six drivers have locked themselves into the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs by virtue of win this season - Zane Smith (Daytona, COTA), Christian Eckes (Atlanta, Darlington), Carson Hocevar (Texas, Nashville), Corey Heim (Martinsville, Mid-Ohio), Grant Enfinger (Kansas, WWTR), and Ben Rhodes (Charlotte).

Currently in on Points:

One driver has built up a points cushion of 95 points over the Playoff cutoff following Mid-Ohio – ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski. Matt DiBenedetto (+5) of Rackley W.A.R. follows behind.

With two points above the cutoff and ranked ninth in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoff outlook is Rev Racing’s Nick Sanchez. Following behind is the driver of the No. 88 Ford is ThorSport Racing’s Matt Crafton, one point above the cutoff.

On the Outside Looking In:

Another 10 drivers sit outside the Playoff cutline but only have two more races to earn their way into the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs.

Halmar Friesen’s Stewart Friesen is 11th in Playoff standings, just one point behind Matt Crafton. TRICON Garage’s Tanner Gray sits 24 points off the final Playoff position.

Following Friesen and Gray is Chase Purdy (-49 points back from Playoff cutoff), Tyler Ankrum (-79), Jake Garcia (-77), Daniel Dye (-138), Rajah Caruth (-147), Taylor Gray (-147), Hailie Deegan (-154), and Colby Howard (-169).

Clinch Scenarios for Pocono:

Can Clinch via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 4th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Ty Majeski, Matt DiBenedetto or Nicholas Sanchez.

Ty Majeski: Would clinch with 12 points (14 if Matt DiBenedetto wins, 15 if Nicholas Sanchez wins)

Matt DiBenedetto: Could only clinch with help

Nicholas Sanchez: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Matt Crafton or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 3rd winless driver in the standings.

Ty Majeski: Would clinch with 16 points

Matt DiBenedetto: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone:

Ty Majeski, Matt DiBenedetto, Nicholas Sanchez, Matt Crafton, Stewart Friesen, Tanner Gray, Chase Purdy, Tyler Ankrum, Daniel Dye, Rajah Caruth, Hailie Deegan, Colby Howard, Bret Holmes, Dean Thompson, Lawless Alan, Spencer Boyd

Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle trudges on

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series rookie class have traversed their way through 14 races. With just one other race remaining in the regular season, let’s take a deeper look at where they’re sitting as they prepare to take on the “Tricky Triangle” in Pocono.

Leading the rookie pack with 386 points is Nick Sanchez, piloting the No. 2 Rev Racing Chevrolet. He posted a ninth-place finish at Mid-Ohio, earning him the Sunoco Rookie of the Race Award for the third time this season. Sanchez continues to be the highest finishing rookie so far with his best finish being second place at Atlanta.

Following suit in the second-place spot is Bill McAnally Racing’s Jake Garcia with 308 points. Posting a 16th-place finish at the famed sports car course, the driver of the No. 35 Chevrolet has also earned three Sunoco Rookie of the Race awards. Garcia’s best finish in 14 races is fifth at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hanging steady in third with 247 points is GMS Racing’s Daniel Dye. Dye returns from Mid-Ohio posting a 14th-place finish. The Deland, Florida native’s best finish so far this season is 11th at Gateway.

Tied for fourth and fifth are GMS Racing’s Rajah Caruth and TRICON Garage’s Taylor Gray with 238 points. Rounding out the rookie class with 200 points is Bret Holmes Racing’s very own, Bret Homes in the No. 32 Chevrolet.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Etc.

Three NASCAR Cup Series drivers to pull double duty at the “Tricky Triangle” – Of the 39 entries in this weekend’s CRC Brakleen 150, three NASCAR Cup Series drivers will attempt to pull double duty. Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and Ross Chastain have each visited Victory Lane at the fame track nestled in the Pocono Mountains.

Kyle Busch (2015, 2018) is the only repeat winner at Pocono Raceway for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Busch, who will pilot the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet, is one of four drivers who have won the race from the pole (2018). He currently holds the most top-five finishes and most laps led (148 laps) for the series at the track. Kyle Busch Motorsports is still on the hunt for their 100th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win.

Christopher Bell has two previous starts at the famed track and has never finished outside of the top-10. Bell, who last saw victory lane in 2017 at the Tricky Triangle, will be behind the wheel of the No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota. The Norman, Oklahoma native finished 10th in his Pocono Raceway debut in 2017.

Bell isn’t the only returning driver who has never finished outside of the top-10 at the 2.5-mile track though. Ross Chastain, who will be piloting the No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet has made four previous starts (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2020), and took the checkered flag in 2019. In his last start at Pocono Raceway, the 30-year-old finished sixth.

Kaz Grala to attempt third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start of 2023 – Full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kaz Grala will return to the seat of the No. 1 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Pocono Raceway. This will be Grala’s third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event of 2023.

Earlier this season, the 24-year-old finished 17th in Las Vegas and ninth at COTA. Grala has two previous CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Tricky Triangle (2017, 2022), where he finished 23rd both times.

“I am looking forward to making another start with TRICON at Pocono,” said Grala. “We showed speed in the races we ran together earlier this year, so I am optimistic that we can put together a great showing. I need to thank Carl Ruedebusch, Dion Reif, and the Serial 1 Dealer Network for coming on board and giving me the opportunity to drive the No. 1 again.”

