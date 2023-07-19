Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Pocono Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has made 22 starts at Pocono Raceway and has led five laps and earned two top-10 finishes.

The Pocono 400 will mark Allmendinger’s first NCS start on the Tricky Triangle since 2018.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led seven laps and earned one top five, four top 10 and seven top-15 finishes. “Pocono is definitely one of the most unique, tougher racetracks that we go to with all three corners being completely different. I think this is a track that track position is key, but because of how long the track is, strategy is really important. I’m looking forward to the challenge of it. Our speed at bigger racetracks has been good this year and Pocono is a track that if we get right, we can get some good points at. Hopefully we unload solid and have speed to put together a good race and rebound from last week." - AJ Allmendinger on Pocono Raceway