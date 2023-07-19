Christopher Bell / No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD Preview - HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT POCONO : Christopher Bell heads to Pocono Raceway to make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at the tricky triangle. Bell has two fourth-place finishes at Pocono, including one last year where he started 11 th and led laps during stage two but brushed the wall in the final stage while avoiding an accident. He was able to remain a factor to the end, earning a top-five finish.

TRUCK SERIES: Bell will compete in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race at Pocono on Saturday in the No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD for Hattori Racing Enterprises. This is the second start in Trucks for Bell this season, he previously drove the No. 61 at North Wilkesboro.

Bell will compete in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race at Pocono on Saturday in the No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD for Hattori Racing Enterprises. This is the second start in Trucks for Bell this season, he previously drove the No. 61 at North Wilkesboro. POCONO WINNER: In 2017 Bell took home the NCTS win at the 2.5-mile tricky triangle.

NXS HISTORY AT POCONO : Bell has made two prior starts at Pocono in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). In 2019, Bell narrowly missed starting on the pole position and crossed the finish line fifth. In 2018, Bell qualified fifth and finished 36 th after contact late in the race sent his Toyota into the wall, ending his day. Prior to the contact Bell had worked his way up to second before a pit road speeding penalty set him back in the field.

LOUDON RECAP: Bell earned his first pole of the 2023 season at Loudon and had a fast No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD but had some struggles on pit road throughout the race. Late in the race Bell was running inside the top 10 when he got loose and brushed the wall and had to pit with damage. The team patched up the car and Bell held on till the end to salvage a 29 th -place finish at Loudon.

JOE GIBBS RACING AT POCONO: In 158 combined starts at Pocono, JGR has tallied 16 wins, 44 top-five finishes, 82 top-10s and 1,915 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won 11 pole awards with an average start of 11.5 and average finish of 14.7.

In 158 combined starts at Pocono, JGR has tallied 16 wins, 44 top-five finishes, 82 top-10s and 1,915 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won 11 pole awards with an average start of 11.5 and average finish of 14.7. RACE INFO: The HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “After a rough couple of weeks we need to get back on track. I’m looking forward to getting some extra laps in the truck before the cup event, I’ve always been a believer in racing as much as you can.”

