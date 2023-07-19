Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Pocono Advance

Ross Chastain hopes his No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet is as fast Sunday at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway as it was in last year's race on the 2.5-mile triangular-shaped track.

He just wants a better ending this time.

The 30-year-old Alva, Fla., native led 16 laps and was in prime contention to visit victory lane until a restart with 17 laps to go saw he and Denny Hamlin make contact in the first turn. The damage ended Chastain's race and Hamlin went on to win, but was later disqualified after post-race inspection.

Chastain would like to finally make that trip to victory lane Sunday in Pennsylvania, not only because every driver wants more trophies, but he needs to accumulate the bonus points that will help him advance through the three rounds of NASCAR's 10-race playoff that begins Sept. 3 in Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

The five bonus points for each race victory and one point for each stage victory carry over in each playoff round as NASCAR whittles the 16-driver field by four in each of the three rounds. The remaining four drivers left after the three rounds advance to the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.

Chastain owns a victory already and is locked in the playoffs, but with just six races remaining in the regular season, earning race wins and bonus points is high on his and every drivers goals.

He would also like to take sponsor Worldwide Express to victory lane as he did at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 25.

It will be a busy weekend for Chastain.

In addition to the Cup Series, Chastain will also pilot the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Saturday at Pocono.

Before heading to the track, Chastain will race Thursday night at Utica-Rome Speedway in central New York. He'll be driving a dirt modified on the half-mile clay surface.

USA Network will broadcast Sunday's Pocono race at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Trackhouse Racing PR