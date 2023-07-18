Repco Supercars Championship Star Brodie Kostecki to Make NASCAR Cup Series Debut with Richard Childress Racing at The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Repco Supercars Championship star Brodie Kostecki is scheduled to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut with Richard Childress Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Kostecki, a native of Perth, Western Australia, will drive the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard live on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 13.

“I am thrilled to be making my NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Brickyard,” said Kostecki. “It’s an honor to compete at such an iconic venue and against some of the biggest names in motorsports. I’m incredibly grateful to RCR for giving me this opportunity, and I’m determined to make the most of it.”

Kostecki, who is currently competing for the Supercars Championship in Australia and New Zealand for Erebus Motorsport, has wide-ranging motorsports experience, including stateside. Kostecki moved to the United States in 2011 to compete in the USAC Ford Focus Series, winning three national championships and earning 27 feature wins. At just 15 years old, Kostecki won his first UARA Late Model Series race at Rockingham Speedway in 2013, besting familiar drivers such as Ty Dillon and Bubba Wallace and becoming the first non-American to win at the track. Kostecki has made a total of 16 starts in the ARCA Mendards Series East, earning two pole awards, one top-five and four top-10 finishes.

“Brodie Kostecki is a young, promising driver and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet with Richard Childress Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Brodie’s background in the V8 Supercar Championship will suit him well in NASCAR Cup Series racing, especially on Indy’s road course configuration.”

MobileX, the world’s most customizable mobile carrier, delivering the ultimate in choice and price control, will serve as primary sponsor of the No. 33 Chevrolet for Kostecki’s NASCAR Cup Series debut. MobileX utilizes artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service.

“We couldn't be more excited about our first sponsorship within NASCAR with international star driver Brodie Kostecki and the Richard Childress MobileX race team,” MobileX founder and CEO Peter Adderton said. “MobileX is all about saving American consumers money on their wireless bill, by using AI to help you know what data you need before you need it. MobileX is about being authentic to yourself and no motorsports athlete embodies that spirit more than Brodie.”

Australian advanced technology company VAILO is also partnering with Kostecki for his Cup debut.

“VAILO is excited to support Brodie as he makes his debut into NASCAR,” said VAILO founder and CEO Aaron Hickmann. “In parallel with Brodie’s journey, VAILO is also venturing into the United States and has strategic plans to expand its operations in Texas within the next year.”

"We have demonstrated our expertise in motorsport here in Australia, particularly with the recent installation of our lights and digital displays at The Bend Dragway and the VAILO Adelaide 500, and we look forward to showing our capabilities at speedways in the US."

Kostecki, who currently sits second in the Supercar Championship point standings, just seven points behind his teammate Will Brown, views race with Richard Childress Racing as an opportunity.

“Racing is at the core of everything I do, and competing in the NASCAR Cup Series has been a lifelong goal of mine after spending years growing up in the sports’ heartland in North Carolina,” said Kostecki. “It’s a whole different world over there, and any additional time I can spend racing is only going to help me try and win my first Supercars Championship. It means a lot to me to have my long-time personal sponsor, Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton, supporting me with his new telco brand, MobileX. I can’t thank MobileX, VAILO, Erebus, and all of my supporting partners enough for coming on board.”

