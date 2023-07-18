Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Benebone Ford Mustang Team Pocono Raceway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: McDowell is coming off his best finish in his NASCAR Cup Series career at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Monday. He now comes into the Pocono Raceway where he has a streak of finishes of 19th, 17th and sixth the past two years. McDowell also had a finish of eighth in 2020 in the No. 34 Ford Mustang. These recent results have been the best for McDowell at the track in 20 previous starts. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON: “We're always confident as a team. I think we have some work to do this weekend at Pocono, but coming out of New Hampshire we're still in a good position. We've seen Michael have good finishes at Pocono so we know we can have a good race." DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL: “We knew we had to come out of New Hampshire with a good run and we did OK. I think we have more confidence at Pocono because of our recent runs. Looking at New Hampshire, Pocono, Richmond and Michigan, this weekend is a race where we want to really perform well and collect as many points as possible. We know we have better tracks after Michigan, but we need to maintain at some of these current races. "It's also a good weekend for us with our debut for Benebone. I love that it's a US-based company of chewable dog toys. The car looks great and we'll be doing a lot of cool things with Benebone this weekend at the track."