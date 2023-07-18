Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet Daniel Hemric qualified 11th for the Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

By lap three of the opening stage, Hemric drove up to the seventh place, reporting he needed to carry more speed in the center. Hemric maintained an average position of 10th for the majority of the stage. With five to go in stage one, Hemric took over eighth place before the caution came out on lap 45, ultimately ending the stage and earning Hemric two stage points.

Hemric came down pit road under the stage break for an air pressure adjustment, four tires and fuel. Hemric restarted ninth on lap 55 when the field took the green flag for stage two and quickly reported his No. 11 Cirkul Chevy was tight handling. When the caution came out on lap 66, Hemric was in 10th place. The team elected to stay out under caution to restart 10th with 20 laps to go in the second stage. On the restart, the field got stacked up resulting in rear bumper damage on the No. 11 Chevy. The team stayed out under caution and Hemric restarted eighth with nine laps remaining the stage. Hemric was in ninth position when the caution came out with six to go in the stage. Hemric brought the No. 11 Chevy down pit road on lap 86 for a track bar adjustment, four tires and fuel. Hemric restarted 17th with two to go in the stage when he was shuffled back to 14th, where he finished stage two.

Hemric restarted the third stage in 11th on lap 98 and fell back to 13th before the caution came out on lap 102. Saving fuel under caution, Hemric restarted 11th on lap 108. Hemric managed to stay in the top 15 until he came down pit road for a scheduled, green-flag stop on lap 155 for four tires and fuel. As pit stops cycled through with 15 laps to go, Hemric was in 13th place. Under caution on lap 191, Hemric stayed out and would restart 12th with four to go in the race. The caution came out on the restart, sending the race into overtime. Hemric restarted seventh and went on to finish fourth when the caution flag flew, as the field took the white flag, making the race official and earning Hemric his second top-five finish in a row. “Tough weekend for our Campers Inn RV Chevrolet team. We struggled to make speed for whatever reason. It got a little better at the start of the race in the short run, but halfway through run one, we struggled to connect the mid corners to exit and struggled with that all race long up until the last green flag stop. We knew we had gotten our car better but just needed a caution to bunch the field back up, and luckily we got that there at the end of the race. We tried to use some old experience of how tough it is to launch on older tires there from the bottom lane, so I chose the top lane, and we gained about seven or eight spots the last couple of restarts. I'm proud of the effort and the finish, considering I feel like we gave one away last week. I felt like we were able to steal some of it back this week.” - Daniel Hemric