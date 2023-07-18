Monday, Jul 17

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 29TH

FINISH: 32ND

POINTS:33RD

Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: "That was a hard hit, I don’t know exactly what happened but the right front just broke. We had been working on the car all day, started off really tight and the guys really threw some big changes at it. We were about halfway decent when that happened.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 30TH

FINISH: 11TH

POINTS: 28TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: "It was an up-and-down day for the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy team. Just started out way deep in the field and had to work our way forward. We got our Chevy better throughout the day. We had one bad run, but fortunately we ran long and ended up on the good side of it. We got some track position there with the late yellow that got us back up in the top-15. We restarted 20th and came home 11th there, so it was a good run for what we had. We’ve been getting better the last few weeks; we just have a little ways to go yet. We need to get the balance a little better. I think our speed is getting there, we just have to figure out the balance and I think we’ll be in a good spot. Thank you to Allegiant and Chevrolet. We’ll keep rolling forward.”
 

