Transcripts: Joe Gibbs - Press Conference - New Hampshire

THE MODERATOR: We are going to continue our media availabilities, and we are currently joined by race winning owner Coach Joe Gibbs. Coach, thanks for joining us. Can you tell us a little bit about what this win means to you, the organization and to Martin, as well?

JOE GIBBS: Well, first of all, let me just say we love coming to Loudon. It's a huge deal for our sponsors. I hate it that the rain yesterday kept us from our big hospitalities and everything that we have, but it's a big deal for us coming up here. Really appreciate it.

To be truthful, I think we have a real confidence when we come here. Our guys believe they're going to run good. Christopher has been good here; obviously Martin was last year; Denny has been also.

Anyway, love coming here. Appreciate the day. It means so much. Just to emphasize this, Reser's is a huge partner for us, to have them on the car, Auto Owners. I called Johnny Morris, Bass Pro. Nobody is a bigger race guy than Johnny. So it's a huge deal for us and our partners.

Q. Joe, Martin has talked the last couple weeks about he's thinking about maybe retiring at the end of the season or coming back. What has he told you about his decision, and how soon do you need a decision?

JOE GIBBS: I wish -- hey, will you please talk to him for me? He tells me the same thing every year, that I'm right in the middle of trying to make this decision. I go, come on, what are you talking about, man? You're making money, you're having fun, you're driving race cars. Come on.

But no, we haven't -- I think it is, though, very important for us to kind of have some pressure here because it's pressure for all of us. It's a huge deal for us.

I'm hoping -- I really felt like he's having such, I think, a great year, and I think he's having fun, and so I'm hoping that we get a good answer for us here.

Q. How would you assess what Martin has been able to do this year compared to what he's done for you since he joined your organization?

JOE GIBBS: Yeah, I think he and James right now, it's so important, that combination. Last year we all know in this sport you can have years where things just won't go your way, and I can't think of how many times I still got a picture of the car spinning on pit road down at Homestead and things like that happening to him.

I think we were fast certainly last year at times, but I think this year has just been totally different. I think they've kind of set their mind to have a great year. Couldn't come at a better time for us.

The Clash, amazingly enough, winning that thing was a big confidence deal. Just appreciate NASCAR putting that track in the Coliseum and doing some of the things we've done this year, the road race. Obviously it was a huge deal for us, too, so I really appreciate everybody's hard work at NASCAR.

I think they've got a great schedule for us. I think it's interesting for our fans, and I think Chicago was a big deal for us.

Q. Did you ever think about breaking up James and Martin?

JOE GIBBS: No. I think they -- honestly, Martin has such a great ability -- I'm telling you, no matter how big a mess it was, that man is as even and never -- you don't shake him up. He has a real belief in James, and Jazzy, our engineer there, we're doing some interesting things with him. We're bringing him to the racetrack now. I think that's made a big difference, too.

I think they've got a really good team. I think Martin has got a real confidence in that group.

Q. You've been partnering with Toyota. How has that partnership with Toyota led to such a great season so far?

JOE GIBBS: Well, we've had a great partnership. I think when it started like 16 years ago, it's been a big deal for us.

I think the biggest thing with partnerships, it's yes, everybody has fun and it's great when you're winning, but when you go through some tough times, too, and we've done that with Toyota.

I think it's a battle-tested partnership. Love the relationship we have with those guys. I called Jack from the winner's circle, and I'll talk to David tonight.

You couldn't have better partners from an OEM standpoint.

Q. How do you explain the level of almost domination that you've had at both the top levels here, putting so many cars over here in Victory Lane through the last five, six, seven years?

JOE GIBBS: Yeah, I think when you go to some places, you just have a lot of confidence, and I mentioned that, and I think Loudon is one of those places for us.

Our guys, I think, really, all four of them, like this place. Ty's first go around here. But I think we have a real confidence, and I think our crew chiefs have done a great job, too, with our setups and stuff, so I feel real good about that.

Like I said, we love coming here.

Q. Coach, next week marks a year since Ty's Cup Series debut. How much progress have you seen from him?

JOE GIBBS: Well, I think it is so hard when you step up, so we just take -- we're after it with him. I think he's had six top 10s or so, had some disappointments. Today was one of them.

So I think it's a learning process. It's extremely hard, and I think we've seen in the past that even the guys that wind up being superstars, it takes a while.

I think he's working hard at it, and I think Chris and he have a real partnership and kind of get along good, have a good chemistry.

We've got great sponsors there. Monster, He Gets Us on the car, and Interstate, that's a great three-team effort for us and sponsorship, which is great.

THE MODERATOR: Coach, thank you for your time. Congratulations on the win.

NASCAR PR