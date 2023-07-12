LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

-About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts a nd like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

Atlanta recap: Noah Gragson qualified in the 31st position for the 400-mile event at Atlanta Motor Speedway. At the beginning of the race, the handling of the car was not where Gragson wanted it to be. Crew chief Luke Lambert and the team adjusted on the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet throughout the race. Gragson made his way into the top-15 but on Lap 146, he said the car stepped out from under him causing contact with the wall. The team was able to repair the damage in time and Gragson was able to make minimum speed, but he would be six laps down when rejoining the field. The race was red flagged at lap 185 and did not go the scheduled distance of 260 laps due to rain and Gragson was credited with a 33rd place finishing position.

Happy birthday, Noah!: Gragson will celebrate his 25th birthday this weekend on Saturday, July 15.

Luke at Loudon: Crew chief Luke Lambert has 15 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series of which he has earned two top-five and six top-10 finishes with four different drivers. He has two starts in Xfinity, one with Gragson which resulted in a top-10 finish.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Fan Vote: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner Jimmie Johnson was selected as a nominee for the 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame class. The vote will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 2 when a 61-person panel will meet to select next year's inductees. The 62nd vote goes to winners of a NASCAR.com Fan Vote (www.nascar.com/halloffame). The fan vote is currently open and will close on July 30 at 12:00 a.m. ET.

Wendy's to honor National Fries Day and National Ice Cream Days: Gragson's sponsor Wendy's is honoring National French Fries Day (July 13) and National Ice Cream Day (July 16) by giving customers a free order of fries, any size, with any purchase made using the Wendy's app (one order per person). Customers can also redeem the deal for an order of free seasoned potatoes – Wendy's breakfast fries. Offer is applied to a mobile order, scan in-restaurant or at the drive-thru. Also through Sunday, customers can get a free small Frosty with the purchase of a small order of fries through Grubhub.

Quoting Noah: "New Hampshire hasn't been one of my better tracks but we got a handle on it in the Xfinity Series. It's a fast track and the fans up there are super cool, they love racing. I just want this No. 42 team to go there, execute all day long and come home with a respectable finish."