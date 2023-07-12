Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | New Hampshire Motor Speedway

|
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro
- Chandler Smith will make his first NXS start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the Ambetter Health 200.
- So far in the 2023 NXS season, Smith has earned one win, four top fives, seven top-10 finishes and two pole awards.
- Smith is fifth in NXS point standings with one win, four top five and seven top-10 finishes.
"I've never raced at New Hampshire before, so I'm going to be learning a lot in the practice session Friday. The weather doesn't look great, and I know we can race in the rain there as well. I might be learning a lot this weekend on the fly! We've had positive momentum at a bunch of races lately but just haven't gotten the finishes we need. I think that it's all a part of the process, though. Running up front consistently, like we have been, will eventually lead to more breaks and better luck down the line."
- Chandler Smith on New Hampshire Motor Speedway