Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing: Chase Briscoe New Hampshire Advance

Last year, you said you didn’t feel like you had figured out New Hampshire and it doesn’t suit your driving style. Was there anything you figured out last year that has turned that around? “I don’t know that I figured anything out, but the more time on track, the more I can at least know what to expect. Sometimes it’s not about figuring out what works, it’s just working around what doesn’t. I feel like we’ve done that the last few weeks and hopefully this is just the next place in the process where we can use that to gain a little more.” In the last three weeks, we’ve seen a change, even if a slight one, in the performance of the No. 14 team. Do you feel like anything has changed? “There has definitely been a change in team dynamics – the way we communicate and prepare. I know I’ve been held way more accountable over the last two or three weeks. I feel like we’ve run some good races, like Chicago, where the strategy just didn’t really work out for us. We’ve been able to capitalize on better starting positions, which helps out in the race if maybe we don’t have the best speed. We’ve seen track position become so important, so that helps a little more, to have a starting spot that is 10 to 15 positions better. I do think that we’ve seen that light at the other end of the tunnel and it’s just a matter of getting there. I’ve heard some comments from people outside of the organization saying it’s not better, but it’s not going to be a quick change. It’s going to take time and that’s where you just have to keep believing and knowing what we’re working toward.” How do you stay focused and keep believing that you’re working in the right direction? “It’s hard. These past two to three months have probably been the hardest I’ve ever had to experience in my career with the struggles on the racetrack, but I think that’s where you just have to stay grounded and have a support system behind you. But it’s also your faith. That’s something I’ve always focused on, going back to when we were just looking for the next race to run, the next step in my career. I think you have to be really grounded in your faith and realize that your meaning is not where you finish on Sunday. It’s definitely a challenge. When things are going good, it’s not as big of a challenge, but when you’re running behind, I feel like that grind is 10 times worse and 10 times harder to deal with. In this sport, your stock is always kind of based on the week before. Even for me right now, knowing that I’ve been on this rough patch the last two or three months, I’ve just got to remember why I’m here and how I got here and just try to stay confident in that.” TSC PR