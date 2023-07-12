Benebone Joins Front Row Motorsports at Pocono Raceway

“It’s always important to me that our partnerships are authentic and not forced,” said McDowell. “That is the case with Benebone. Willow is loved in our family, just as millions of NASCAR fans love their dogs and want to treat them with the best USA-made products. That is what is so cool about this new relationship.” Smith agrees with McDowell, having been a long-time Benebone customer. “I’ve always wanted a partner in my racing career who involved our dogs,” said Smith. “And we were already using Benebone chew toys. It has been Roxy’s favorite for a long time. I think it’s cool to have them come into NASCAR where there are so many families who have dogs and can really love and enjoy their products.” This will be Benebone’s first entry into NASCAR, but they know the passion NASCAR fans have for the sport and their dogs. “We love the passion that the NASCAR community and fans show each and every weekend across the country,” said Nate Harceg, Benebone’s Chief Growth Officer. “Michael and Zane will be great ambassadors and help us connect with new and existing customers. We are all thrilled to join the sport, meet its fans, and can’t wait to race at Pocono.” Fans can go to www.benebone.com to explore the various products offered.