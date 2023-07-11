RFK Advance | Loudon

Pace Laps:

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal

Keselowski at New Hampshire

Starts: 22

Wins: 2 (2014, 2020)

Top-10s: 15

Poles: 4

The 2012 Cup Champion also has two wins in the Xfinity Series in Loudon, winning back-to-back races in 2012 and 2014. He earned the pole in five of his 10 NXS starts, including four-straight from 2010-14. Overall, he finished top-10 in every Xfinity race he ever ran at NHMS with an average finish of 3.8.

Keselowski has four poles at NHMS, the first coming in 2010, as well as 2013, 2014 and 2019, contributing to his 10.3 average starting position overall. Last season he qualified ninth.

Keselowski makes his 23 rd Cup start in Loudon this weekend, a track that stands as one of his best all-time with an average finish of 10 th . The Michigan native has two wins at NHMS – one in 2014, and the most recent in 2020 – with 15 top-10s, nine of which were inside the top five.

Buescher at New Hampshire

Starts: 9

Wins: --

Top-10s: --

Poles: --

He also made two Xfinity Series starts there with a best finish of fifth in 2014.

Buescher makes his 10 th Cup start at NHMS. In nine prior races he has a 23.4 average finish with a best result of 15 th in 2019.

RFK Historically at New Hampshire

Cup Wins: 7 (Jeff Burton, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000; Kurt Busch, 2004 (twice); Greg Biffle, 2008

Patriot’s Day: This weekend’s NCS event at New Hampshire is in the home territory of RFK’s co-owners, the Fenway Sports Group. FSG is based out of Boston, Massachusetts, and is located just 82 miles from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Niner Niner: RFK has won in all three of NASCAR’s major touring series at New Hampshire, including seven times in the NCS and once each in Xfinity and the Truck Series. Jeff Burton drove the No. 99 to RFK’s first NCS win at Loudon back in 1997, while Greg Biffle earned the most recent win in 2008. Kurt Busch went to victory lane in 2000 in the trucks while Carl Edwards picked up the win in 2006 in Xfinity series action.

Four in a Row: RFK won at least one NCS race at New Hampshire in four consecutive seasons from 1997-2000, with former driver Burton taking the checkered flag on each occasion. In addition, RFK swept both races at New Hampshire in 2004 with former driver Busch.