Reser's Fine Foods Racing: Martin Truex Jr. New Hampshire Advance

● Truex and the No. 19 team for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) set the tone for the season right out of the gate by winning the 150-lap feature in the non-points Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Truex won his heat race, then went on to lead the final 25 laps of the feature en route to a victory that gave him and the team much-needed momentum heading into the 2023 season. While the team was knocking on the door over the next 10 points-paying races, the breakthrough win finally came at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on May 1, and Truex added a second points-paying victory and third overall this season last month at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. ● Truex has eight top-five finishes and 14 top-10s and has led a total of 916 laps in 29 career Cup Series starts at New Hampshire. Truex’s average New Hampshire finish is 11.7. In last year’s New Hampshire race, Truex started on the pole and led 172 of the 301 laps before bringing home a fourth-place finish. ● History at New Hampshire: Truex has some history at New Hampshire in the NASCAR K&N Series, having scored two of his five series victories at the mile oval. ● Family Ties: Not only has Truex won at New Hampshire in both the K&N and Xfinity Series, his dad, Martin Truex Sr., won a K&N Series race at the track back in 1994. ● Reser’s Fine Foods Cornhole Tournament: Reser’s will be putting on a Cornhole Tournament benefiting the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities this weekend at New Hampshire on Saturday July 15. The event will take place in the NHMS Fan Zone, in front of the Trackside Live stage. Advanced online registration is $60 per two-person team and day of registration is $75. The winning team will receive two VIP Suite Tickets for Sunday’s Cup Series race! Check-in and practice begin at 9am and bags will fly at 10am on Saturday morning. For more information and to register visit: https:// speedwaycharities.org/events/ new-hampshire/cornhole/ registration. ● Good Times Summer: Family owned and operated Reser’s Fine Foods will be sponsoring Truex’s No. 19 Toyota this weekend at New Hampshire as they spotlight their summer Good Times Tour with free samples of their famous potato salad in the NHMS Fan Zone. Fans can learn more about their summer tour stops and sweepstakes and register for a chance to win weekly prizes at https://reser.com/goodtimes . Prizes included a cornhole set, Bluetooth speaker, and Reser’s Deli Salads and Sides. Race fans can find Reser’s products in their local grocer’s deli, perfect for a summer barbeque or a tailgate at the track. ● Family owned and operated, Reser’s has been a proud sponsor of good times at racetracks, picnics, and barbecues since 1950 with a family of brands that includes Reser’s American Classics, Main St. Bistro, and more. Reser’s operates 14 facilities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada and actively supports the communities it serves. Visit http://resers.com to learn more. ● 33 and Counting: Truex’s win at Sonoma was the 33rd of his Cup Series career, putting him in a tie with NASCAR Hall of Famer Fireball Roberts for 26th on the series’ all-time wins list. ● After last weekend’s race at Atlanta, Truex now sits second in the Cup Series driver standings as the series heads to New Hampshire. He has 607 points, 21 points behind new points leader William Byron. The top four in the Cup Series standings are separated by just 37 points as things start to heat up in the chase for the regular-season championship. The regular-season champion will receive 15 important playoff points when the playoffs start on Labor Day weekend in September. Seven races remain in the regular season. ● Ahead at this Stage: Truex leads the NASCAR Cup Series with 57 stage wins since the beginning of the stage racing era in 2017. He is the only driver with 10 or more stage sweeps, as well. Truex added to his haul of stage wins by taking the opening stage last month at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.