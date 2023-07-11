Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 A&W Ford Mustang New Hampshire Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang head north to Loudon, New Hampshire to take on the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. A&W Restaurants will make their return to a Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang, this time with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team.

A&W Restaurants is also once again partnering with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) to celebrate National Root Beer Float Day on August 6. Participating restaurants will be offering free small Root Beer Floats and collecting donations for DAV. Visit https://rootbeerfloatday.com to view a list of participating locations.

A&W is excited to continue raising money for DAV, which provides support services to more than one million veterans every year. Donations can also be made online at https://rootbeerfloatday.com. Root Beer Float fans may join in the festivities online by using the hashtag #RootBeerFloatDay.

Track activity will begin Saturday with practice and qualifying at 12:05 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 318-mile race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network.