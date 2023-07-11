Ford Performance - New Hampshire Motor Speedway Advance

|
STARTING A NEW STREAK
Ford has had a great deal of success in recent years at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, winning four straight from 2018-21 before having that four-race streak snapped a year ago. Aric Almirola, last weekend’s pole-winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway, won in 2021 while Brad Keselowski (2020) and Kevin Harvick (2018-19) were also part of that run. Besides those three drivers, reigning series champion Joey Logano also has one win with Ford and two overall at his home track.
Overall, Ford has 17 all-time victories at NHMS.