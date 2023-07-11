Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Pete Store Ford Mustang Team New Hampshire Motor Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: After finishing fourth at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, McDowell is now 16th in championship points standings and inside the playoff cut line. McDowell has a career-best finish of 17th at the one-mile, flat oval. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON “This is a tough track to compete at for sure, but I’m feeling positive about our short track program. We ran well at both Richmond and Phoenix this year so there is no reason we can’t perform the same at New Hampshire." DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL “New Hampshire has been a struggle for us. If anything, it’s a bigger Martinsville. At Martinsville, we’ve had speed, but it hasn’t correlated to New Hampshire all the time. I will say this. Our short track program this year is a lot better than what it was last year. I feel at Richmond and Phoenix we closed the gap quite a bit. So, I’m optimistic about New Hampshire. I go there optimistic every year, but it’s no doubt that it’s been a struggle for us in years past. Hopefully, we hit it right this weekend.”