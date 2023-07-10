RCR NCS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

“It was really dicey out there today in the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway. There was a lot going on - a lot of lanes and a lot of options. It’s all about momentum. If you break momentum or have something happen, it knocks you back or slows you down and you get blown over by four or five guys. Tonight's race was all about minimizing mistakes and minimizing the amount of cars that get by you while you’re trying to make moves. It was definitely a different game. Overall, I'm just really happy with the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Camaro. We adjusted on it during every pit stop tonight. We stayed out on that set of tires and it felt really good. I wish we could have continued. I felt like we were capable of more than a fifth-place finish.” -Kyle Busch