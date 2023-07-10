Monday, Jul 10

RCR NCS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
RCR NCS Race Recap: Atlanta Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Team Race Patriotic Dow Salutes Veterans Chevy in Rain-Shortened Atlanta Motor Speedway Event
 

“We really struggled all weekend with the handling of our Dow Salutes Veterans Chevy. I hate it for Dow and Team Rubicon. The car looked amazing, but the balance of our Chevy was tight in traffic and sideways loose at times. We made some adjustments to help with the handling but needed all the laps to get the car to the front. Looking forward to New Hampshire Motor Speedway next weekend. I like that track and it always puts on a good show.”

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch And The Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Earn Top-Five Finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway

 

5th

22nd

3rd

“It was really dicey out there today in the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway. There was a lot going on - a lot of lanes and a lot of options. It’s all about momentum. If you break momentum or have something happen, it knocks you back or slows you down and you get blown over by four or five guys. Tonight's race was all about minimizing mistakes and minimizing the amount of cars that get by you while you’re trying to make moves. It was definitely a different game. Overall, I'm just really happy with the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Camaro. We adjusted on it during every pit stop tonight. We stayed out on that set of tires and it felt really good. I wish we could have continued. I felt like we were capable of more than a fifth-place finish.”

 

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

