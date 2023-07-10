Hamlin Leads Toyota in Rain Shortened Atlanta Race

Denny Hamlin (14th) was the top-finishing Toyota Camry TRD in the rain-shortened race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday evening.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race 19 of 36 – 400.4 miles, 260 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, William Bryon*

2nd, Daniel Suarez*

3rd, AJ Allmendinger*

4th, Michael McDowell*

5th, Kyle Busch*

14th, DENNY HAMLIN

23rd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

25th, BUBBA WALLACE

27th, TYLER REDDICK

29th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

34th, TY GIBBS

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Coca-Cola Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 14th

How was your race?

“We were pretty loose to start the day. The more pit stops we had the better we kept getting our Coca-Cola Camry. I honestly was right where I wanted to be – towards the top-five – when we got spun there. I was trying to get stage points – I knew that it was going to be race to the end of the stage, which it turns out it pretty much was. We lost some stage points and finished somewhere in the mid-teens. We didn’t have enough time to get our way back up there, but luckily our car wasn’t damaged too much, and we were able to salvage something.”

